‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Returning to Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in action, this time with a brand new series on Netflix, because where else do TV shows get made nowadays?

Netflix announced on Thursday that a 10-part adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s popular book series would be heading to the streaming service, following the adventures of beloved characters Kristy Thomas, Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer. The live-action series will cater toward a family-friendly audience.

The Baby-Sitters Club series comes from Walden Media and Michael De Luca, who will serve as executive producer alongside Lucy Kitada. GLOW‘s Rachel Shukert will act as the series showrunner while Broad City‘s Lucia Aniello will direct and executive produce. Ann M. Martin and Naia Cucukov will produce.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers – now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers – who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” Martin said in a statement. “So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

“The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids & Family at Netflix. “Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”

“The entire team at Michael De Luca Productions is ecstatic to be working with Netflix and Walden Media to bring Ann M. Martin’s best-selling book series to a global audience,” added De Luca and Kitada. “These iconic books have sold more than 180 million copies to date and now, through Netflix, they will be brought to life in a new way for audiences in over 190 countries.”

