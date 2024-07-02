Batman: Caped Crusader Teases Different Take From Year One

Batman: Caped Crusader is coming soon, and it’s going to be different than Batman Year One. Series creator Bruce Timm talked to Empire Magazine about the Prime Video animated series. Despite chronicling the early years of Bruce Wayne’s career as Batman, the show isn’t just redoing Batman: Year One. Timm is aiming for an even earlier period than Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s iconic take on the Dark Knight. “Batman is so early in his career that in the first episode, he’s still an urban myth,” the creator explained. “It’s not Year One… It’s more like ‘Week Two.’

So, expect Batman to be really early in his journey when things kick off on Prime Video. “I wanted to make him kind of weird, and spooky,” Timm explains. “If you’re stuck in a room with Batman, whether you’re Commissioner Gordon or Barbara Gordon or Renee Montoya, you don’t feel comfortable. You’re kind of like, ‘What is this guy? What’s this all about?’”

Batman tracks Catwoman through Gotham.

“He weaponises Alfred,” Timm says of this Bruce Wayne. “He’s not Batman’s surrogate father anymore. He’s a guy that’s going to enable him to fight crime. That’s how focused [Bruce] is. It’s a weird take on him. But it’s something I don’t think we’ve seen before.” All of this feels fresh along with the animated lineage of the popular 90s show as well.

Batman: Caped Crusader Has Been In The Works For A While

Caped Crusader takes Batman back to the beginning.

Fans have been waiting for Batman: Caped Crusader for years at this point. Clearly, the creators share this enthusiasm and are excited for the world to see what they’ve been working on. “We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Timm, Abrams, and Reeves wrote in a statement back when the series got announced. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

“Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios added. “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers.”

