Batman: Caped Crusader Casts New Batman Actor

Hamish Linklater steps into the role of Batman for the new show.

Batman: Caped Crusader revealed that Hamish Linklater will be the new voice of Batman in the animated series. Prime Video gave fans a taste of his Dark Knight voice in a new clip from Batman: Caped Crusader today. As a continuation of the beloved Bruce Timm and Paul Dini animated series, a lot fans were wondering what they were going to do about Batman's voice. Kevin Conroy basically became the default voice of Batman in everyone's heads since the days of Batman: The Animated Series. With his passing, there was a massive void to fill and Linklater steps into the role understanding the weight of what's before him. Go ahead and listen to what he's got for the Caped Crusader down below!

Series creators J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves are all excited to get back to animated Batman. They released a statement when the project got announced. "We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Abrams, and Reeves wrote when Prime Video took on the show. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

The names behind the heroes and villains of Batman: Caped Crusader, premiering August 1 pic.twitter.com/pJ5ta1o7nI — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2024

Batman: The Animated Series Lives Again

(Photo: Batman is back in the Prime Video series. - Prime Video)

On the Prime Video side of things, they couldn't be happier to play host to a highly-anticipated revival series of their own. (Imagine the eye-widening realization up in their offices when X-Men '97 crushed the zeitgeist for weeks at a time earlier this year.) Still, as popular as 90s X-Men is, Batman: The Animated Series is probably even bigger for a group of aging Millenials and Gen X-ers.

"Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios previously said. "Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."

"We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of Batman: Caped Crusader to the comedic adventures of Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages," added Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

What Will Batman: Caped Crusader Be About?

(Photo: Batman: Caped Crusader takes on the legacy of Batman: The Animated Series. - Prime Video)

Here's what Prime Video has to say about the big return to an animated classic: "Batman: Caped Crusader is an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent the character and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences, all set in a visually striking world."

"In addition to Timm, Abrams, and Reeves, Ed Brubaker and Sam Register are set to executive produce the series. Based on characters from DC, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho."

