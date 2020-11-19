Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff Reveals If She's Involved With the Peacock Reboot

✖

Actress Katee Sackhoff's breakout role came in SYFY's Battlestar Galactica, a project which many science fiction fans consider to be the seminal interpretation of the material, but with a new adaptation on the way for streaming service Peacock, some fans have wondered if Sackhoff could somehow make an appearance, with the actress confirming that she hasn't been contacted about the project. With the upcoming endeavor set to be a reboot of the source material as opposed to a continuation of the universe in which Sackhoff starred, we shouldn't expect to see her version of Starbuck appear, but given her character's passionate following, it's hard to rule out the notion that she'd take on a new character.

"Oh gosh, I have not heard, I haven’t been contacted," Sackhoff shared with Variety when asked about a potential return. "It’s an interesting thing, I think there are some people from our world of Battlestar, our take on it who are a little disappointed, but then there were some people from the original who were disappointed when we did it. I got the role when I was 21 years old, it’s been 19 years since I was cast as Starbuck. My career has gone in so many different directions since then, I don’t know if I could even go back and play Starbuck at this point."

She continued, "There was a useful angst to her of a woman who was trying to find herself and her place in the world. I was going through that as well as a woman in my early 20s. But as a fan of the mythology of Battlestar Galactica I’m excited to see what Sam [Esmail] can create. If there’s a role for me in it I would absolutely consider it with open arms because he’s so talented. I’m excited for the fans that that world is going to continue."

Esmail will serve as the producer of the new Battlestar series, with Michael Lesslie being tapped to serve as showrunner. Based on Esmail's previous comments about the project, it seems unlikely that the new take would incorporate any elements from previous adaptations.

"When I was approached to do Battlestar now, it has to have that same sort of dynamic. It can't be just a retread of what he already did so masterfully back then," Esmail previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "What are we saying about today's world? And Mike just had this great take, and I'm not going to go into it because obviously, I don't want to spoil it for fans, but you kind of see it a little bit in Little Drummer Girl where politics plays a big part in it but without compromising the entertainment value, because in my opinion, you've got to have that. That's number one priority. I want people to be excited and emotionally invested and on a thrill-ride but at the same time I think Mike is going to bring a lot of depth and sort of parallel and mirror what's going on in the world right now."

