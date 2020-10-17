Batwoman Season 2 Set Photos Reveal New Batmobile

✖

Batwoman has a new Batmobile and some Season 2 set photos are showing off the sleek ride. Twitter user Pagey (@Pagmyst) let everyone weigh-in on the fresh wheels and fans are mostly enthused about Batwoman’s vehicle. Due to budget constraints, building some sort of wild supercar is pretty much out of the question. But, some ingenuity and fiberglass body kit work does wonders for what would otherwise be a stock vehicle. The second season is looking to be one of change for The CW show. Ruby Rose stepped away from the title role and the program brought in Javicia Leslie. Now, with a slightly different look and an updated ride, Batwoman looks to move forward. Leslie knows this is going to be a big change, and she’s very grateful for the opportunity to represent the fanbase of both the character and the show.

Leslie said in a statement, “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

For those wondering what led Ruby Rose to hang up her cape, she told SiriusXM what motivated that decision.

"It wasn't that. That definitely made going back to work so quickly tricky, but they really accommodated trying to help me out the best they could, going back so early, because we wanted to obviously meet the release date of the show," Rose began. "I think what played a bigger part was more, we got shut down early. We didn't get to finish the first season, which is such a shame, especially for a first season show. And then we went into lockdown with COVID and thinking of in quarantine and locked down, there was a lot of thought and reflection and kind of everyone did it. We all kind of thought about where we're at and so Warner Brothers and [producer] Greg [Berlanti], and we were discussing the show and we had a conversation."

Javicia Leslie in her NEW Batwoman Suit (and new wig) alongside the New Batmobile!#Batwoman #DCTV pic.twitter.com/mk9ayteVrQ — ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) October 17, 2020

"I had a great time on Batwoman," Rose admitted. "I am so proud of what we achieved. We set out to achieve something pretty significant, you know, the first-ever live-action Batwoman and the first-ever, out gay superhero, her and Kate Kane. And I love that character and the whole experience, but we did have a discussion and we sort of mutually agreed that probably what was best for the show at the time was that they go in a different direction and I go in a different direction.”

