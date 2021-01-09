Batwoman "Prior Criminal History" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Prior Criminal History", the second episode of Batwoman's second season set to air on Sunday, January 24th. From the sound of things, the episode will see the series continue to deal with the disappearance of Kate Kane while also seeing Ryan Wilder suiting up again after her first outing in the Batsuit during the season premiere. As fans will recall, Ruby Rose left Batwoman after the show's first season with Javicia Leslie then coming on board as a brand new heroine in Ryan Wilder, something it appears the series will be dealing with for at least a few episodes in the second season.

The episode will also feature Safiyah Sohail (guest star Shivaani Ghai). The character was teased almost from the very beginning of Batwoman with the series' first season offering up multiple hints to the Many Arms of Death, the terrorist organization Safiyah is leader of in comics. Both Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) are confirmed to have had dealings with the mysterious figure, who in comics is also the ruler of a pirate nation called Coryana. Showrunner Caroline Dries previously told ComicBook.com that the show is "teeing her up" to be a big bad in Season Two.

"We know viewers are like, 'This show is only missing one thing, and it’s lesbian pirates,'" Dries said last year. "I love the Safiyah storyline in the comics, and we knew we wanted to bring her in at some point. But we didn't want to waste her or blow out her character in Season One when there are all these other hijinks happening. So, we're really kind of teeing her up to be our baddie in Season Two."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Prior Criminal History" below.

DOWNRIGHT BATTY – After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#202). Original airdate 1/24/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The second season of Batwoman will debut on Sunday, January 17th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. "Prior Criminal History" will air on January 24th.