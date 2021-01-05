New Batwoman Poster Reveals Better Look at the Costume

✖

The CW has released a new poser for Batwoman's second season. The poster offers a new look at lead character Ryan Wilder's new Batwoman costume. Javicia Leslie plays the hero, who is taking over the Batwoman mantle from Kate Kane in the second season of the DC Comics TV adaptation. Wilder is a former drug dealer trying to pay back the debt she owes the citizens of Gotham City. To accomplish that, she makes her own Batwoman costume and sets out to protect the city's streets. The character made her comic book debut in Batgirl #50 in October, displaying a completely different personality from her predecessor. You can watch see the poster below.

"Ryan's journey starts from a place of 'What can this Batsuit do for me?'" Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries said when The CW officially revealed Wilder's costume. "But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed 'powerful.' Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired."

(Photo: CW)

Leslie added, "I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman—it's her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!"

Leslie is replacing Ruby Rose as Batwoman's lead actor. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement when The CW first announced her as the new Batwoman.

Batwoman Season 2 premieres on January 17th on The CW.