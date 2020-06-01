Batwoman: Someone Updated Wallis Day's Wikipedia to Say She Was Cast

✖

Last month, Batwoman fans got a pretty significant shocker, with the news that Ruby Rose will be stepping down from the series' titular role after one season. With the show's sophomore season expected to debut as early as January of 2021, fans have begun to speculate about who could end up playing Kate Kane/Batwoman. One prominent suggestion has been Wallis Day, an actress who previously portrayed Nyssa Vex on SYFY's Superman prequel, Krypton. Day has taken to social media multiple times now to reveal that she'd be willing to take on the role -- but it looks like fans have taken it a step further. Day's page on the Spanish version of Wikipedia was recently edited by a fan to have Batwoman listed among her filmography. While the edit has since been removed, Day acknowledged the move on Twitter, and seemed pretty amused by it.

Omfg you guys!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Wallis Day (@wallisday) May 24, 2020

Day is just one of several actresses who have thrown their hats into the proverbial ring, including Stephanie Beatriz and Jade Tailor. But it's pretty safe to say that Day has become a favorite amongst fans,

"I've seen your tweets of love & support over the last week," Day tweeted in part last week. "I am so humbled and truly flattered that you think of my work so fondly enough to trust me with a role so precious to so many of you.. Thank you so so much."

Rose's departure was suddenly announced a few weeks ago, with the actress reiterating that it was not an easy decision to leave the series.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” Berlanti Productions and WBTV said in a statement. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Do you want to see Day play Kate Kane/Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.