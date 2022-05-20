Disney+ Sets Release Date for Big Hero 6 Sequel Series Baymax!

Baymax is back saving the world — one patient at a time. Scott Adsit reprises his role as the huggable healthcare companion in Big Hero 6 spinoff series Baymax!, taking flight June 29 on Disney+. A continuation of Big Hero 6 the movie, Disney's 2014 adaptation of the Marvel comic book, Baymax! is the first-ever animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Returning to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo, each episode of the Disney+ Original series sees the healthcare bot-slash-superhero use his new special features to help citizens in need. The series' updated landing page on Disney+ revealed the June 29 premiere date.

"We actually get to explore more of the city of San Fransokyo, this huge, wonderful, rich canvas," creator Don Hall, Oscar-winning director of Big Hero 6, said when announcing Baymax! during Disney's Investor Day 2020. "The series really focuses on Baymax's original protocol, which is to be a nurse robot."

"Each episode, we meet a new character: a patient that Baymax is gonna help," Hall added, calling the inflatable robot "a hero for the times" because of his "single-minded devotion to just helping people." In an upgrade from Big Hero 6, Hall teased, Baymax will "have a new feature that will allow him to quickly travel around the streets of San Fransokyo looking for patients": a portable suit of armor.

Baymax previously returned in Big Hero 6: The Series, Disney Television Animation's hand-drawn sequel series that ran for three seasons on DisneyXD. 2014's Big Hero 6 introduced Baymax as the robot creation of the late Tadashi (Daniel Henney), the older brother of robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter).

The Academy Award winner for Best Animated Movie teamed Baymax and Hiro as part of the techy superhero team Big Hero 6, consisting of San Fransokyo Institute of Technology students Go Go (Jamie Chung), Wasabi (Damon Wayans Jr.), Fred (T.J. Miller), and Honey Lemon (Genesis Rodriguez).

Big Hero 6 and Big Hero 6: The Series are now streaming on Disney+. Baymax! is streaming Wednesday, June 29.