‘Beauty and the Beast’ to Air on Christmas Eve on ABC

Christmas is upon us and as people gather to celebrate the holiday, many will take up the tradition of watching holiday-themed movies as part of their festivities. But if traditional Christmas movies aren’t quite your thing, ABC may just have the perfect alternative.

ABC is airing Walt Disney Pictures‘ animated musical Beauty and the Beast for Christmas Eve tonight at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central. While not a traditional Christmas film, the Oscar-nominated animated feature follows the story of a beautiful and spirited teenage girl named Belle who discovers that you can’t judge a book by its cover when she meets an enchanted prince desperately trapped in the body of a beast. The 1991 film inspired a direct-to-video holiday sequel, 1997’s Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, as well as the live-action blockbuster Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson earlier this year.

And if you’re looking for more holiday-themed animated entertainment, FOX is airing The Simpsons‘ The Nightmare After Krustmas on Christmas Eve as well.