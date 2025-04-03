Phineas and Ferb Revival Sets Release Date With First Trailer

Play video

Phineas and Ferb is coming back for a brand new series a decade after the original series came to its end with Disney, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with the trailer with the new revival series coming this June. Phineas and Ferb wrapped up its original run with the Disney Channel back in 2015. The animated series had four successful seasons, and remains one of the favorites of a certain generation. Now this classic series is coming back with a new batch of episodes with the original creators and voice cast in tow for the new era.

Phineas and Ferb will be making its return to screens later this Summer, and this will be the first of two new seasons that are currently planned for the revival. The new episodes have been in the works for quite some time, but Disney has shown very little of what fans can actually expect. But that’s all changed with the release of the first trailer for the new Phineas and Ferb episodes, and you can check it out in the video above to see how much (or how little) has actually changed after all this time.

When Does Phineas and Ferb Season 5 Come Out?

Phineas and Ferb’s new revival is going to be treated like a “Season 5” of the original series with series co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh attached, so it’s going to pick back up right from where it all left off one year after the fourth season. Taking place that next Summer, Phineas and Ferb’s new revival series will be making its debut on June 5th with the Disney Channel and will be streaming with Disney+ on June 6th. This will be the first wave of episodes of the 40 new episodes planned for the revival (which likely refers to 20 episodes featuring two 11 minute segments each).

This new take on Phineas and Ferb will be sounding familiar as well as the original voice cast is returning for their respective roles. Series creator Dan Povenmire will be providing the voice for Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz once more, and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh will voice Major Francis Monogram. They will lead the returning fellow stars Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro.

Is Phineas and Ferb Changing?

But for those fans who might be wondering whether or not this new revival means that it’s going to be a different kind of series, Disney teases what to expect from the new Phineas and Ferb series as such, “[T]he new season of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.”

Phineas and Ferb looks to capture the same kind of vibe that fans of the original series had loved with its first run. This is one of the rare Disney classic shows that is coming back with a revival, and if successful, could end up sparking a new wave of these kinds of nostalgic classics getting to come back to entertain fans after all these years again.