Beauty and the Beast Star Josh Gad Says Prequel Series Is "Most Ambitious" Project He's Done

✖

Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast was a massive hit, and now they are returning to the magical world with a new prequel series on Disney+. The new series focuses on Gaston and LeFou, with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles, and will reveal how the two became best friends, what led up to the enchantress casting her spell on the Prince, and how a new character named Tilly fits into the equation. In a new interview with Collider, Gad was asked about the project, and he called it one o the most ambitious projects he's ever worked on.

"I can tell you right now that it is one of the most ambitious projects I've ever been a part of. Luke and I are so excited about bringing these characters back to life alongside a brilliant and unique new talent in Briana Middleton playing this incredible new character named Tilly. Liesl Tommy, who's our director, is planning to do some unbelievably ambitious things with this series as well as our showrunners, Adam [Horowitz] and Eddie [Kitsis], who are really, really, really going places I think audiences are not necessarily ready for. I cannot be more excited about this show. I think it's going to be enormously special."

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.

“There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure,” commented Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature. “Josh, Eddy and Adam’s vision gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime—Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton. This dream team would not be complete without the genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create. We’re so grateful to Gary, Ayo, Michael and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney+ for their unwavering support. We cannot wait to start shooting.”

Gad's excitement really comes through in that quote, and the same can be said for the entire team working on the project, and I can't wait to see what they've added to the story of this Disney classic.

Are you excited for the prequel? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Disney with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!