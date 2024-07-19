Bel-Air Season 3 Trailer Reveals Return of Original Fresh Prince Star

Bel-Air is returning to Peacock for its third season next month, and the series is bringing with it one of the stars from the original sitcom it was based on. Joseph Marcell starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Geoffrey, the family’s butler, appearing in all 147 episodes of the show. On Friday, Peacock released the official trailer for Bel-Air Season 3, which revealed Marcell as part of the cast of the new installment.

The trailer, which you can watch below, sees Marcell enter at around the 1:30 mark. He’s obviously not reprising his role as Geoffrey, as that character is played by Jimmy Akingbola in this series, but details regarding his mystery character are scarce. All that’s known at this point is that Marcell will be appearing as a “mysterious member of the Banks family’ past.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bel-Air returns to Peacock for Season 3 on August 15th. Three episodes of the new season will launch on that day, with the rest of the season following on a weekly basis.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bel-Air Season 3:

“Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

“In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.”