Silo Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Silo‘s riveting Season 2 finale left viewers with an intense cliffhanger ending to digest until Season 3 comes out. The Apple TV+ series, based on Hugh Howey’s book trilogy, takes place in a dystopian future that sees humans dwelling in underground silos as a result of apocalyptic events rendering the air toxic. Season 2 explores what lies beyond the walls of Silo 18, as Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) arrives at the desolate Silo 17 following her failed cleaning, and meets numerous new faces. Meanwhile, a fiery rebellion brews at home, eventually sparking an all-out war in Season 2’s final episode.

Season 2’s concluding chapter, titled “Into the Fire,” arguably generated more questions than answers for those watching. In addition to the finale’s many astonishing details, discussion of what lies ahead in Silo‘s next season is occupying people’s minds. Back in November, the series was officially renewed for a third and fourth season to bring the story to a close.

Where Does the Story Stand Heading Into Silo Season 3?

In the finale, Mechanical members Knox (Shane McRae), Shirley (Remmie Milner), Martha (Harriet Walter), and their allies staged a clever and daring revolt in Silo 18, with the help of Sheriff Billings (Chinaza Uche) and deputy Hank (Billy Postlethwaite). The gang converted the entire sheriff’s department to their side, ensuring their success in taking over the silo. Over in Silo 17, Juliette frantically prepared to return to Silo 18. Jimmy (Steve Zahn), formerly known as Solo, helped her get her suit ready and divulged how to disarm the silo’s Safeguard Procedure, which would guarantee the death of everyone inside and outside.

Upon arriving at Silo 18, Juliette communicated to the rebels that it was not safe to go outside. She was then confronted by Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), who wanted to leave and end his own life, but she assured him that she could save everyone. While trying to re-enter the silo, a burst of flames engulfed both Juliette and Bernard, and their status is yet to be revealed. The episode’s final sequence takes place far in the past at a restaurant in Washington D.C., where a congressman and a journalist discuss rumors of nuclear war, thus hinting at the eventual creation of the silos.

What Will Silo Season 3 Be About?

Silo Season 3 is slated to continue the present-day storyline about the silos in their post-apocalyptic world following Juliette’s epic return, as well as delve into the past that was briefly touched upon at the end of the Season 2 finale.

On the subject of Season 3, series creator Graham Yost revealed to Time Magazine that much will be explained. “We get into the origin story, but we’re also deep into our silo world,” he said. “By the end of Season 3, you’ll know what happened to the people who went outside of 17, and the why and how of all of that. That’s a big thing that will get solved — and how the whole thing began.”

Who Will Return in Silo Season 3?

The entire main cast of surviving characters is expected to reprise their roles in Silo Season 3. The probable returning cast includes Ferguson as Juliette, Robbins as Bernard, McRae as Knox, Milner as Shirley, Walter as Martha, Uche as Sheriff Billings, Zahn as Jimmy, Common as Robert Sims, Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, and Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims, among many others.

Iain Glen’s Dr. Pete Nichols likely will not return, as his character died in the big explosion in the Season 2 finale. Jessica Henwick’s journalist Helen and Ashley Zukerman’s congressman Daniel appeared for the first time in the Season 2 finale, and they are both slated to feature as series regulars in Season 3.

When Will Silo Season 3 Premiere?

Silo Season 3 began filming in October 2024, and is slated to conclude around the midway point of 2025. In April, Ferguson hinted that Seasons 3 and 4 would shoot at the same time, stating in an interview with Collider, “I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end.”

Season 3 does not currently have a release date, but it’s looking like it will premiere around mid-to-late 2026. Even though it could be a long wait until Silo Season 3, the gap between Season 3 and Season 4’s premieres should be much shorter if they film back-to-back.

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+.