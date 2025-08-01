One of the Very Best ‘90s Sitcoms Is Now Streaming Totally Free

The 1990s gave way to what could arguably be considered the golden age of sitcoms. The TV landscape of the time was defined by hit shows like Friends, Full House, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that now, decades after they finished their runs, remain some of the most beloved shows of all-time. Thankfully, revisiting those nostalgic shows is easy in the streaming era, with one of the ‘90s best sitcoms even now streaming completely free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fox’s streaming service Tubi, where all titles in the content catalog stream completely free, is streaming the hit NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell as of Friday. Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez, and created by Sam Bobrick, the show followed a group of students at California’s Bayside High School as they navigated high school life. The series, a staple for TV viewers on NBC’s weekend schedule, earned praise for tackling hot topics like drug use, driving under the influence, homelessness, remarriage, and death.

Although Saved by the Bell ran for just four seasons from 1989 to 1993, it became one of the most iconic and beloved sitcoms of the decade. The show, which holds an overall 61% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, consistently places on best sitcoms lists, with some viewers even sharing that it was “mandatory viewing” for kids at the time. Years later, it still appeals to new generations of teens and has been earmarked as favorite for fans to return to.

Fans of Saved by the Bell are in luck, as Tubi is also a streaming home for several of the sitcom’s spinoffs. After binge watching the flagship show, fans can stream Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, all of which are also free to view on the platform.

New on Tubi

Tubi is giving viewers plenty of new streaming options this weekend. As Friday marked the start of August, the streamer stocked its content catalog with dozens of fresh titles. You can see highlights from Tubi’s August 1st additions below.

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Man Apart

Accused – Season 1

Baby Driver

Barely Lethal

Bite The Bullet

Body Of Lies

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Footloose (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Holes

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I Spy

La Bamba (1987)

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Live Free Or Die Hard

Looney Tunes (1930)

Meg 2: The Trench

Norbit

Pain & Gain

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Point Break (2015)

Sausage Party (2016)

Stand By Me

T2 Trainspotting

The Back-Up Plan

The Da Vinci Code

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Meg

The Night Clerk

The Omen (2006)

The Strangers: Prey At Night

The Wedding Planner

The Wiz

Tyson

Wayne’s World