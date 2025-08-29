5 Best Shows to Binge on Netflix in September 2025

Netflix remains a dominant force in streaming, consistently refreshing its massive library with a mix of original productions, returning favorites, and licensed hits that cater to every possible taste. The platform’s success is built on its ability to generate conversation, launching shows that become instant cultural events and fuel online discussion for weeks. Each month brings a new wave of potential obsessions, from high-concept genre pieces to gripping dramas, making the decision of what to watch next a genuinely exciting challenge for subscribers navigating the ever-expanding options. September 2025 is no exception, offering a particularly strong slate that highlights the sheer variety of content Netflix has perfected.

September 2025 features the return of beloved international hits, the debut of star-studded new thrillers, and the arrival of a critically acclaimed sci-fi classic to the service for the first time. This lineup balances established franchises with brand-new stories, ensuring that viewers looking for their next weekend-long obsession will have no shortage of compelling TV shows to binge.

1) Orphan Black

The arrival of all five seasons of Orphan Black on Netflix provides a perfect opportunity for both new viewers and longtime fans to experience one of the last decade’s best science fiction thrillers. The series begins when a street-smart hustler named Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) witnesses the suicide of a woman who looks exactly like her. Seizing the chance to escape her own troubled life, Sarah assumes the woman’s identity, only to be pulled into a sprawling conspiracy involving a secret human cloning project. This discovery forces her to connect with her other “sisters,” all genetically identical but raised in vastly different circumstances.

What makes Orphan Black such an essential binge-watch is Maslany’s award-winning performance at its center. She flawlessly portrays a wide array of distinct clones, from the tightly wound suburban soccer mom Alison to the brilliant scientist Cosima, often acting opposite herself in the same scene. The show’s narrative also boasts great pacing, blending high-stakes action and paranoia with a surprisingly deep exploration of identity, autonomy, and what it means to be human. Its complex mythology and compelling character dynamics make it an addictive and rewarding experience from start to finish, making it a binge-worthy addition to Netflix’s library.

2) Wednesday

Tim Burton’s reimagining of the iconic Addams Family daughter became an instant sensation, and the conclusion of its second season on September 3 makes it a priority binge for the month. The series follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent to Nevermore Academy, a gothic boarding school for supernatural outcasts. While navigating the complexities of high school life, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities, solve a murder mystery that has plagued the town, and uncover a supernatural secret connected to her own family’s past. Her investigation forces her to form reluctant alliances with her cheerful werewolf roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), and the town sheriff’s son, Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Wednesday’s success is anchored by Ortega’s perfectly deadpan performance, which captures the character’s morbid charm while adding new layers of unexpected vulnerability. As a result, Wednesday is a stylish blend of supernatural mystery, dark comedy, and coming-of-age drama that feels both fresh and faithful to its beloved source material. Plus, the series builds a rich and intriguing world filled with secret societies, monstrous threats, and tangled relationships, all wrapped in Burton’s signature visual aesthetic.

3) Black Rabbit

Premiering on September 18, Black Rabbit is a new limited series that promises to be a tense and atmospheric thriller driven by powerhouse performances. The story centers on two brothers, Jake (Jude Law) and Vince (Jason Bateman), whose lives have taken dramatically different paths. Jake is the successful owner of a popular New York City hotspot, while Vince is his turbulent and unpredictable sibling. When Vince re-enters Jake’s life, he brings with him a host of escalating dangers that threaten to destroy everything Jake has carefully built.

Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the series dives into the high-pressure world of New York’s nightlife, using it as a backdrop for a story about fractured family bonds and dangerous secrets. Black Rabbit explores how the unbreakable connection between the two brothers becomes the very thing that could lead to their downfall, forcing them to confront past traumas as new threats emerge. With a star-studded supporting cast that includes Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, and Troy Kotsur, Black Rabbit is shaping up to be a gripping character study about loyalty, ambition, and the dark side of success.

4) Haunted Hotel

Arriving on September 19 is Haunted Hotel, a new animated comedy created by Matt Roller, a writer known for his work on Rick and Morty, and executive-produced by Dan Harmon. The story follows a single mother who is struggling to manage a haunted hotel. Her chaotic life is further complicated by the return of her estranged brother, who is now a ghost himself and believes the other spirits haunting the establishment have some pretty good ideas about how to run the place. The show features a talented voice cast, including Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, and Jimmi Simpson.

Haunted Hotel is poised to deliver a clever and irreverent take on supernatural comedy, using its spooky setting to explore dysfunctional family dynamics and workplace antics. Coming from the animation studio Titmouse, known for its work on shows like Big Mouth, the series is set to offer a visually distinct new world for viewers to check into.

5) Alice in Borderland

The Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland has become a global phenomenon for its imaginative take on the survival game genre. The story follows Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), a young man obsessed with video games, who finds himself and his friends transported to a desolate version of Tokyo. They soon discover they are trapped in a deadly competition where they must play a series of sadistic games to survive, with each challenge represented by a playing card that determines its type and difficulty. Along the way, Arisu teams up with Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), a skilled mountaineer, as they try to unravel the mysteries of their new reality. With its third season set to premiere on September 25, now is the ideal time to get caught up on the high-stakes drama.

Alice in Borderland thrives on its relentless tension and clever game designs that test the characters’ intelligence, physical abilities, and psychological limits. The series expertly balances visceral action sequences with thoughtful character development, exploring themes of despair, hope, and the human will to live in the face of impossible odds. The show’s intricate world-building and shocking plot twists make each episode a gripping experience, ensuring viewers will be hooked until the very end while they binge all three seasons of Alice in Borderland.

