Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Teases Brand-New Story for Season 3

Alice in Borderland will be making its comeback with Season 3 later this year, and Netflix is teasing that the live-action series will be returning with a brand new story. Alice in Borderland was one of the more successful live-action manga and anime adaptations released on Netflix in the last few years. Adapting Haro Aso’s original manga release, Alice in Borderland showcased two seasons of an intense death game as Arisu and the other players try to survive a deadly game filled world. But the end of the second season seemingly adapted the end of the original manga, so it was a surprise to see a new season was later announced.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 was a rather surprising announcement considering that Season 2 ended the original story from Aso’s original manga work. There was a tease that fans would see a new element introduced through the mysterious Joker card, and a new update from Netflix has further confirmed that even dedicated fans are in for something new as Alice in Borderland will feature a brand new story for Season 3 that even fans of the manga have not seen.

What Will Alice in Borderland Season 3 Be About?

Alice in Borderland was one of the many new J-drama live-action shows that Netflix is teasing a release later this year for, but it’s intriguing already as it’s crossing over a milestone that not many of these live-action shows get to claim. And for this next season, Alice in Borderland is going to be showing off a new story for Arisu that fans have not seen before. As teased by Netflix’s announcement, “Alice in Borderland, the first Japanese drama to attract many viewers overseas, is now the first live-action Netflix Japanese drama to enter its third season.”

The juicier tease comes next, however, as Netflix teases “This season is not based on the original work, but a new story. It’s a story that no one has ever seen before, and the characters’ survival in an unknown world will draw viewers into the world.” It’s not quite clear what kind of new story is going to be coming for Arisu, but it’s going to be filled with suffering as he and the other surviving players in the game all were able to escape at the end of the second season with no memory of anything that happened. It’s as clean of a slate as they’ll get before getting dragging into everything for real.

When Does Alice in Borderland Season 3 Come Out?

While there is no concrete release date for the new episodes as of the time of this publication, Netflix has announced that Alice in Borderland Season 3 will be releasing some time later this September. The first two seasons had adapted the original story, so this is going to be brand new for both fans of the original release and of the live-action series. This also means it’s going to be incredibly hard to predict what’s going to happen.

There’s a brand new and very mysterious story ahead for this coming season of Alice in Borderland, and it’s going to get very real. Some of the reveals at the end of the second season brought the series back to the real world from the mysterious Borderland, and that means any games that come up will now be for a very real Arisu who has no memories of anything that he had done before. It’s a super intriguing premise for which to build a new season on.