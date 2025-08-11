Netflix’s Haunted Hotel From Rick and Morty Writer Debuts First Trailer

Netflix is getting a brand new animated series from many of the minds behind Rick and Morty, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from Haunted Hotel ahead of its premiere later this Fall. Netflix Animation has been doing better than ever with the streaming service this year as not only has one of their original films have been taking over the streamer through the Summer, but there are also lots of new animated projects coming our way through the rest of the year. One is looking particularly spooky with its new adult family comedy set up.

Haunted Hotel is a new animated series created by Matt Roller, who has previously written on projects such as Rick and Morty, Speechless, Community, Son of Zorn, and Archer with executive producers from the Rick and Morty team as well. Heading to Netflix later this September, fans have now gotten to see the first look at this new animated series in motion with the first trailer for Haunted Hotel. You can check it out in action below.

What Is Haunted Hotel?

Created by Matt Roller, who also serves as executive producer alongside other Rick and Morty alum like Dan Harmon, Steve Levy, and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Chris McKenna, Haunted Hotel will be making its debut with Netflix worldwide on September 19th.Titmouse will be providing the animation with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina also acting as executive producers. Erica Hayes, who has also worked on Rick and Morty and Carol & the End of the World, will be serving as the supervising director for the new animated series.

Haunted Hotel features a voice cast headlined by Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides as the main family we see in the trailer. “I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel,” series creator Matt Roller shared in a statement with Netflix when it was first announced. Given Roller’s past credits and the team involved thus far, this could be a pretty big show.

What Is Haunted Hotel About?

Judging by the trailer, Haunted Hotel is going to be mixing its creepy denizens with ways to bring out the comedy of this mismatched family. Netflix themselves tease what to expect from the new animated series as such, “A single mother of two struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts haunting the hotel and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.”

“Haunted Hotel is wildly inventive and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix,” Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation stated about the new series. “They are phenomenal collaborators and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.” There’s a hope that this new animated series has a better shelf life than seen with some of Netflix’s other releases, but it looks promising so far. Rick and Morty has been doing well for Adult Swim, so this could follow suit.