‘The Walking Dead’, ‘The Flash’, and More Among Tumblr’s Top 2017 Shows

The year is winding down, meaning Internet users will be bombarded with more lists about television shows than they know what to do with. Thankfully, Tumblr is compiling their list in a unique way – through how active a show’s fandom is.

The micro-blogging site recently unveiled their “Top Live-Action TV Shows” list, as part of their annual Fandometrics Year in Review. And unsurprisingly, a lot of the list was populated by shows from the comic book world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows can be seen all over the list, with Supergirl gaining the #4 overall spot. Sister show The Flash earns the #17 spot, while Arrow is at #25. Outside of the Arrowverse, fellow DC Comics show Gotham made the 20th spot on the list.

After premiering in January of this year, The CW’s Riverdale earns the #5 spot on the list, as well as quite a few spots on the “Best Ships” list. Syfy’s fan-favorite Wynonna Earp gets the #14 spot, and AMC’s The Walking Dead sits at #18.

And while they might not be inspired by comic books, quite a few geek culture shows make the list as well. Sherlock, Supernatural, Stranger Things, and Teen Wolf all populate the top ten of the list. Doctor Who earns the #12 spot, and Netflix’s cult favorite Sense8 sits at #16. Also on the list are Once Upon a Time, which made the #24 spot, and recently-concluded Orphan Black earns #26.

If you’re wondering why your favorite show isn’t on the list, don’t fret. As Tumblr puts it: “In the golden age of television, every single one of these is a winner. Some are just winnier than others.”

