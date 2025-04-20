7 Must-See Shows If You Loved Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again marked a significant return for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, bringing the character’s signature blend of street-level grit and complex morality back to the screen via Disney+. The revival captured the elements that made the original Netflix series resonate: intense, grounded action sequences, the compelling dynamic between Daredevil and his formidable adversary Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and a willingness to explore the dark corners of the fight for justice. As a result, Daredevil: Born Again successfully fused superheroics with crime drama, delving into themes of corruption, vengeance, faith, and identity, all while delivering visceral thrills and compelling character arcs.

With Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again concluded, fans are undoubtedly searching for other TV shows to pass the time until Season 2 premieres. While there are always more Marvel stories to follow, this list instead focuses on TV shows that offer a similar experience, delivering mature storytelling, morally complex characters, and intense conflict rooted in crime and corruption, whether with caped heroes or not. Here’s our pick for seven TV shows to watch after Daredevil: Born Again.

The Penguin

Image courtesy of Max

Following his standout performance in The Batman, Colin Farrell reprised his role as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in the standalone Max series, The Penguin. The show chronicled Oz’s ruthless climb through Gotham City’s criminal underworld in the chaotic aftermath of the film’s events. Viewers fascinated by Wilson Fisk’s calculated consolidation of power in Daredevil: Born Again can find a similar narrative thrust here, as The Penguin offers a focused look at the brutal machinations involved in seizing control within a deeply corrupt city.

The Penguin effectively captured a dark, gritty atmosphere akin to Daredevil: Born Again‘s depiction of New York City, emphasizing street-level realism and the morally gray choices characters make. It explores the mechanics of underworld power struggles, with Oz forging alliances, betraying rivals, and employing ruthless tactics to get ahead. Farrell’s portrayal of Oz provided a different shade of villainy than D’Onofrio’s Fisk. Still, The Penguin‘s dedication to exploring a complex antagonist’s ambition within a decaying urban landscape makes it a compelling watch for fans of Born Again‘s crime-focused elements.

Boardwalk Empire

Image courtesy of HBO

HBO’s sprawling period drama Boardwalk Empire plunges viewers into the intricate web of crime and politics during the Prohibition era in Atlantic City. The series centers on Enoch “Nucky” Thompson (Steve Buscemi), the city’s treasurer who masterfully plays both sides of the law, navigating alliances with gangsters and political figures. Boardwalk Empire meticulously details the rise of organized crime fueled by illegal alcohol, showcasing brutal power plays, betrayals, and the arrival of characters like Owen Sleater (Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox), an Irish volunteer turned enforcer for Nucky.

For those drawn to Wilson Fisk’s complex blend of political maneuvering and criminal enterprise in Daredevil: Born Again, Nucky Thompson offers a fascinating parallel. Boardwalk Empire excels in portraying the pervasive corruption that infects every level of society, echoing the systemic rot Matt Murdock fights against. Its rich historical detail, morally compromised characters, and unflinching depiction of violence provide a compelling crime saga. Plus, seeing Cox in this earlier intense role in Boardwalk Empire is another draw for fans looking for similar content after Born Again.

Godfather of Harlem

Image courtesy of Epix

Set in the turbulent 1960s, Godfather of Harlem features Forest Whitaker delivering a powerful performance as Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, a real-life crime boss returning to Harlem after a decade in prison. He finds his territory encroached upon by the Italian mob, specifically the Genovese crime family led by Vincent “The Chin” Gigante — portrayed by none other than Daredevil‘s own Vincent D’Onofrio. Godfather of Harlem skillfully intertwines Bumpy’s violent struggle to regain control with the concurrent Civil Rights Movement, highlighting Ellsworth’s complex alliance with Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch, later Jason Alan Carvell).

The dynamic between Bumpy and Gigante mirrors the central Daredevil/Kingpin conflict, offering another look at D’Onofrio playing a calculating New York crime lord. Godfather of Harlem‘s exploration of power vacuums, racial tensions, and the collision of crime with social upheaval makes it a gripping watch for viewers who appreciated Born Again‘s focus on the battle for the soul of a city.

Better Call Saul

Image courtesy of AMC

For fans intrigued by Matt Murdock’s dual life as a lawyer and vigilante in Daredevil: Born Again, the journey of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) in Better Call Saul offers a compelling, albeit vastly different, exploration of navigating the legal world. This prequel to Breaking Bad meticulously tracks Jimmy’s path from a struggling public defender and elder law specialist to the ethically compromised “criminal” lawyer Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul provides a deep dive into the grind, the hustle, and the often-frustrating realities of legal practice, particularly for those operating outside the wealthy corporate firms.

Where Matt Murdock grapples with using the law for justice while sometimes operating outside it, Jimmy McGill’s story showcases a lawyer increasingly bending and breaking legal ethics out of ambition, resentment, and a unique brand of showmanship. In addition, Better Call Saul features sharp courtroom moments and showcases Jimmy’s clever, sometimes rule-defying legal maneuvers. Watching Jimmy’s transformation offers a fascinating counterpoint to Matt’s struggles, exploring the pressures and moral compromises inherent in the legal profession from a different, darker angle.

Warrior

Image courtesy of Max

Based on the writings of Bruce Lee and set during the brutal Tong Wars of 1870s San Francisco, Warrior delivers high-octane martial arts action within a compelling crime drama framework. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy from China who arrives in America searching for his sister and quickly becomes embroiled in the violent power struggles between rival Chinatown tongs. Warrior features intricate fight choreography, complex political maneuvering, and explores themes of racism, identity, and survival in a hostile new world.

Daredevil‘s reputation for visceral, well-choreographed fight sequences — not always materialized in Born Again — finds a strong counterpart in Warrior. Plus, the combat’s raw, grounded nature, combined with the high stakes of the tong conflicts, mirrors the intensity of Daredevil’s street-level brawls. Viewers who enjoy Born Again‘s blend of character drama with impactful action, set against a brutal urban environment, will be captivated by Ah Sahm’s journey and the explosive conflicts depicted in Warrior.

The Boys

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys offers a cynical, violent, and darkly comedic deconstruction of the superhero genre. In a world where superpowered individuals (“Supes”) are corporate commodities managed by the sinister Vought International, a group of vigilantes known as The Boys — led by the vengeful Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) — seeks to expose and take down the corrupt heroes, particularly the unstable, all-powerful Homelander (Antony Starr). As a result, The Boys is unflinching in its depiction of gore, moral corruption, and the abuse of power.

While tonally different, The Boys shares Daredevil: Born Again‘s willingness to explore the darker side of power and the complexities of vigilantism. Butcher’s Boys operate outside the law, much like Daredevil, confronting seemingly insurmountable forces rooted in deep-seated corruption. Furthermore, The Boys‘ critique of celebrity culture and corporate control, combined with its intense action and morally gray protagonists, offers a subversive thrill for Born Again fans who appreciate mature takes on superpowered conflict and aren’t afraid of extreme content.

Kin

Image courtesy of RTÉ One

The gripping Irish crime drama Kin centers on the Kinsellas, a fictional Dublin crime family plunged into a gang war against a powerful international cartel led by Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds). When a reckless act by a young Kinsella triggers devastating retaliation in Kin, the family must navigate treacherous alliances, internal conflicts, and escalating violence to survive. The series boasts a stellar cast, including Aidan Gillen as family patriarch Frank Kinsella and, notably, Charlie Cox himself as Michael Kinsella, a recently released prisoner trying to reconnect with his family while being drawn back into the life.

The core theme of family bonds tested by the brutality of the criminal underworld provides a powerful dramatic anchor, reminiscent of the personal stakes Matt Murdock and his allies often face in Daredevil: Born Again. Plus, seeing Cox portray another complex character navigating violence and loyalty offers a direct link for fans. Finally, Kin‘s focus on tight-knit relationships amidst escalating street-level conflict delivers a tense, character-driven crime story perfect for those seeking similar dramatic weight after finishing Born Again.

