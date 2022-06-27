Carol Burnett to Appear on Better Call Saul's Final Season

Better call Carol: AMC Networks has announced Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. The six-time Emmy Award-winner, best known for hosting the variety sketch series The Carol Burnett Show, will portray a character named Marion when the Breaking Bad spinoff series returns with its final six episodes on July 11. "I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show," Burnett said in a statement announcing her guest-starring Saul role.

The television and comedy icon joins previously announced Season 6 guest stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, as Better Call Saul draws to its conclusion.

In a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Burnett revealed she's binge-watched both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. "I'm crazy about anything Vince Gilligan writes," Burnett said of The X-Files writer turned Breaking Bad creator who went on to co-create Better Call Saul with showrunner Peter Gould.

The famed comedienne won her most recent Primetime Emmy Award for her guest-starring role as Teresa on Mad About You. In addition to her sporadic recurring role on All My Children, Burnett in recent years has made guest appearances on such series as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Desperate Housewives, Glee, and Hawaii Five-0.

Better Call Saul Season 6 stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito. July's midseason premiere picks up where May's shocking midseason finale, "Plan and Execution," left off: with Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) and wife Kim Wexler (Seehorn) confronted by Lalo Salamanca (Dalton).

According to a description from AMC, the final episodes of the Breaking Bad prequel will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, with the series finale airing on August 15.