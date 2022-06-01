Better Call Saul Torments Fans With Six Weeks Promo

Last week saw the mid-season finale of Better Call Saul arrive and shock fans of the AMC drama with a major cliffhanger conclusion. Now there is a gap in the season with six weeks remaining until the show returns and delivers its final six episodes. To tantalize fans, and to twist the knife in further about how long the wait is, AMC has debuted a new “six weeks” promo for the show, finding every time that specific time frame has been mentioned across previous seasons, and it’s more than you think. Check out the promo below and look for Better Call Saul to return on July 11.

Episode 6.07 of Better Call Saul, the final one before the six week break, left the fandom shocked with how it ended and the surprising death that occurred at its conclusion. In the end of the episode, while confronting Jimmy and Kim in their apartment, longtime foil Howard Hamlin was shockingly murdered by Lalo Salamanca, shot in the head by his pistol in Jimmy and Kim’s living room just seconds before the credits rolled. Speaking in a previous interview, series co-creator and executive producer Peter Gould said it was a big cliffhanger, but not on that was planned that way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/9TZKSBgvOP8

It’s previously been confirmed that the final season of Better Call Saul, previously set a few years before the events of Breaking Bad, will finally intersect with the flagship series as Emmy-winning duo Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will return to reprise their roles from the series and the El Camino feature film. With only six episodes left in the series, the reprisal of these two favorites from Breaking Bad is set to happen very soon.

“We’re pulling a lot of threads together — sometimes they’re threads, sometimes they’re ropes,” Gould previously told EW. “This is the climax — at least for the moment — of all those episodes, 62 episodes of Breaking Bad. We have El Camino. This pulls a lot of the elements from all three projects together and weaves them, but always in the context of the story of Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantrout.” Gould added, “I don’t think you’re going to look at Breaking Bad the same way again after you’ve seen this whole season.”

The second half of Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres Monday, July 11 on AMC and AMC+.