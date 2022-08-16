Better Call Saul Series Finale Crashes AMC+

Viewers hoping to tune into AMC+ to watch the series finale of Better Call Saul were hit with some bad news when the streaming service experienced an outage. AMC+ crashed during the final Better Call Saul episode, titled "Saul Gone," with some viewers who were signed in watching the episode logged out suddenly. When trying to access the episode again, watchers received an error message. Better Call Saul is a spinoff of Breaking Bad starring Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman. Naturally, fans patiently waiting to see how the spinoff ended weren't pleased to be shut out of the AMC service, taking to social media to voice their displeasure.

"Hello -- we are aware of issues for some users streaming tonight's #BetterCallSaul. We are working on a fix ASAP," a tweet from the official AMC+ Twitter account reads. The replies aren't pleasant, however, with viewers filling the account with memes and unsatisfied comments.

"It's a lot of pressure. It's very scary. A lot of sweaty palms. A lot of sleepless nights," showrunner Peter Gould said of the Better Call Saul series finale during AMC's Television Critics Association presentation. "I mean, I think, 'Who are we going to please?' I think we know. I think those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended. I hope everybody else agrees."

Gould continued, "I think the thing that I'm most proud of is, it's true itself. And we're playing in the same court that we started with, and I think that's an accomplishment."

When pressed if Better Call Saul is a satisfying conclusion to the Breaking Bad Universe, Gould added, "All we can do is hope."

The sixth and final season saw the deaths of Nacho (Michael Mando), Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), as well as the end of "Slippin' Jimmy." After a bad breakup with ex-wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who quit the law and Jimmy for a milquetoast life in Florida, Jimmy slipped right into sleazy strip mall lawyer Saul Goodman — the criminal lawyer hired by amateur meth cooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the Breaking Bad era.

Monday's "Saul Gone" returns to the post-Breaking Bad timeline and the black-and-white life of fugitive Gene Takovic (Odenkirk), who has been made by Marion (Carol Burnett) after breaking bad with her cabbie son Jeff (Pat Healy). Last we saw him in the penultimate "Waterworks" episode, Jimmy/Saul/Gene was out the door and on the run after Marion alerted the police to wanted "Albuquerque conman" Saul Goodman.

