Better Call Saul Series Finale Crashes AMC+
Viewers hoping to tune into AMC+ to watch the series finale of Better Call Saul were hit with some bad news when the streaming service experienced an outage. AMC+ crashed during the final Better Call Saul episode, titled "Saul Gone," with some viewers who were signed in watching the episode logged out suddenly. When trying to access the episode again, watchers received an error message. Better Call Saul is a spinoff of Breaking Bad starring Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman. Naturally, fans patiently waiting to see how the spinoff ended weren't pleased to be shut out of the AMC service, taking to social media to voice their displeasure.
"Hello -- we are aware of issues for some users streaming tonight's #BetterCallSaul. We are working on a fix ASAP," a tweet from the official AMC+ Twitter account reads. The replies aren't pleasant, however, with viewers filling the account with memes and unsatisfied comments.
Hello -- we are aware of issues for some users streaming tonight's #BetterCallSaul. We are working on a fix ASAP.— AMC+ (@AMCPlus) August 16, 2022
"It's a lot of pressure. It's very scary. A lot of sweaty palms. A lot of sleepless nights," showrunner Peter Gould said of the Better Call Saul series finale during AMC's Television Critics Association presentation. "I mean, I think, 'Who are we going to please?' I think we know. I think those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended. I hope everybody else agrees."
Gould continued, "I think the thing that I'm most proud of is, it's true itself. And we're playing in the same court that we started with, and I think that's an accomplishment."
When pressed if Better Call Saul is a satisfying conclusion to the Breaking Bad Universe, Gould added, "All we can do is hope."
The sixth and final season saw the deaths of Nacho (Michael Mando), Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), as well as the end of "Slippin' Jimmy." After a bad breakup with ex-wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who quit the law and Jimmy for a milquetoast life in Florida, Jimmy slipped right into sleazy strip mall lawyer Saul Goodman — the criminal lawyer hired by amateur meth cooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the Breaking Bad era.
Monday's "Saul Gone" returns to the post-Breaking Bad timeline and the black-and-white life of fugitive Gene Takovic (Odenkirk), who has been made by Marion (Carol Burnett) after breaking bad with her cabbie son Jeff (Pat Healy). Last we saw him in the penultimate "Waterworks" episode, Jimmy/Saul/Gene was out the door and on the run after Marion alerted the police to wanted "Albuquerque conman" Saul Goodman.
Did you have any trouble watching the Better Call Saul finale? Let us know in the comments!
This Is Worse Than The Sopranos
This rug pull is worse than the Sopranos! At least we knew what was going on within 30 seconds @AMCPlus— Jacy 🏴☠️ (@snowfox504) August 16, 2022
Fifth Time's Not the Charm
Fifth time this dogshit app has kicked me off tonight so far during the #BetterCallSaul finale.
Do better, @AMCPlus. I’m trying to be good here and pay to watch it live. Y’all are making it awfully hard to not just roll w the Plex instead. pic.twitter.com/3YYC2vUn7V— Jürgen Glögg (@baldingyoda) August 16, 2022
Account Invalid
37min into the #BetterCallSaulFinale & the @AMCPlus app crashes. Wont let me log in, just says my account is invalid. I’ll buy the finale on iTunes and cancel this trash service once and for all. I pay for a dozen streaming services and this one has always been the worst— Mario Escobar (@marioskbar) August 16, 2022
Utter Joke
Silly us. We paid for a year of @AMCPlus before we found out they pull BCS eps after a few weeks. Had to catch up on other services. We try to see the finale on @amcplus, and it crashes. Utter joke. https://t.co/QBQJ5Vqoif— Jacqueline Pollard (@JAPollard1) August 16, 2022
Is It Really the Worst Streaming App on the Planet?
Definitely the worst streaming app on the planet – lost another subscriber— Hooligan Syndicate (@HooliganSyn) August 16, 2022
#2 Trending Topic
#bettercallsaul number 2 trending topic and the service I paid for, @AMCPlus finally let me log in an hour after the show premired. Keep up the great work. pic.twitter.com/8X4bg4XI58— Just Plain Nobody (@TowerGuy10) August 16, 2022
Memories of Game of Thrones
Wow. This tweet aged incredibly well. This is Game of Thrones era shit. https://t.co/5sW0nwmB38— Mike Myers (@clothedwithsky) August 16, 2022
Epitome of "Gut Wrenching"
This is unbelievable. Is this what the series creator meant by “gut wrenching”???— Melissa (@daisyonmygrave) August 16, 2022
Of All Nights for This to Happen
WTF @AMCPlus you really gonna let your app crash on the #BetterCallSaul finale? pic.twitter.com/r5tdxkvHnX— claytalian (@claytalian) August 16, 2022
All It Took Was an Hour to Get the App Working
It took @AMCPlus nearly an hour to even get the series finale of the best television show ever made working on its app. Good Lord what a shitshow.— Kevin Bailey (@KevBaile) August 16, 2022