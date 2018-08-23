‘The Big Bang Theory’ Final Season Premiere Details Revealed

The 12th and final season of The Big Bang Theory will kick off next month, and now we know more details about the big season premiere.

The season premiere will be titled The Conjugal Configuration and will revolve around Sheldon and Amy’s Honeymoon, but there will also be a revelation amongst Penny and Leonard that they share some similarities to the Fowlers, though the jury is out on if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will feature the regular cast as well as special guests Kathy Bates (Mrs. Fowler), Teller (Mr. Fowler), Neil deGrasse Tyson (as himself) and Billy Nye (as himself) along with Giovanni Bejarano (Bellman), Ciara Renee (Sunny Morrow), and Andy Kim (as the Tour Guide).

You can check out the official description of the episode below.

“The Conjugal Configuration” – Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali insults physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war, on the 12th season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the final season this week, and the official statement can be found below.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

The Big Bang Theory has been a top performer on the network, claiming the No. 1 comedy spot on more than one occasion. CBS even renewed for three seasons back in 2011 and did so again in 2014, which is extremely rare.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.