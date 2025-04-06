Nick Frost Breaks Silence on Harry Potter TV Show Casting Reports

Actor Nick Frost commented directly on the Harry Potter casting rumors this weekend, feeding the story and holding it back all at once. “It’s in no way, shape, or form confirmed. I’m thrilled that I would even be considered,” the Hot Fuzz star told panel guests. The phrasing here is interesting, as Frost seems to confirm that at least some discussion about this role is underway, while the phrase “would even be considered” puts quite a bit of distance between him and a finished deal. There have been a lot of casting rumors about HBO’s Harry Potter remake, but only one has been confirmed so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frost came onto the Harry Potter radar at the end of March, when sources close to the production told Deadline that he was “nearing a deal” to play Rubeus Hagrid. Officially, HBO responded with the same non-comment they have issued for every casting rumor so far — “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

However, Frost seemed to fuel this story when it first broke by sharing a cryptic message on social media. He posted a selfie with the caption, “What a bloody lovely day! It’s happening, it’s actually happening. Stay cool.”

So far, we only know for sure that John Lithgow has been cast as Professor Albus Dumbledore in this Harry Potter remake. Other prominent rumors include Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonogall. These were also reported as “nearing deals” from production insiders, but they haven’t been confirmed yet.

HBO plans to debut its Harry Potter remake in 2026, so some of these deals must be getting close by now in order for filming to begin. A faithful adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be a huge, daunting project, with lots of CGI and post-production needed to bring the magic to life. In particular, the show will need to animate the Quidditch sequences, Norbert the dragon, and the climactic gauntlet at the end.

So far, the network has not indicated when in the year this show will return, but it seems safe to assume it will be in the fourth quarter, which leaves more time to get everything right. The Hogwarts semester starts in September, so that might be a good time for this show to air. Alternatively, it could lean into its witchy themes for a Halloween release, or its comforting, Christmas theme for the very end of the year.

Whenever it’s coming out, the Harry Potter remake is clearly nearing some big casting news, so stay tuned for more details as they become available. In the meantime, the film series is streaming now on Max and the novels are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.