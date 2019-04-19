Johnny Galecki Reveals an Emotional First on the Final Season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

After 12 record-breaking years on the air, Chuck Lorre’s celebrated series The Big Bang Theory is finally coming to an end. The current season on CBS will be the show’s last and production is starting to wrap up, causing the stars to begin saying their goodbyes. Johnny Galecki, who has played Leonard Hofstadter in every single episode of the series, paid a visit to the writer’s room as the team finished penning the end to the series.

Galecki posted a picture of himself with the whole writing crew on his Instagram, and he pointed out a sad first for the long-running series. For the first time in 12 years, there are no new episodes to work on.

“The illustrious [Big Bang Theory] Writer’s Room, where (at least) 278 stories have been imagined by the incredible minds,” Galecki wrote, before tagging each of the writers in the photo. “Not the empty white board behind us as there are no longer any future episodes to discuss. A first in 12 years.”

As of just a couple of weeks ago, the series ending hadn’t yet been decided on, though director Mark Cedrowski did confirm that it wouldn’t come to a close with an atomic bomb.

“I honestly don’t know much,” Cedrowski said. “The final episode has not been written completely yet; it’s been outlined. I will say the one thing about how they’ve approached the whole season: When we learned that this was to be the last season … writers have approached it, not so much as the show is wrapping up and we’ll never see them again and the finality of it all.

“It’s going to be the last episode and it’s going to end, but people’s lives still go on. The characters will be giving the idea that their lives continue on. It’s not going to be an atomic bomb where things blow up and you never see anybody again.”

