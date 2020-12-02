Kaley Cuoco Addresses Harley Quinn Feud Rumors With Margot Robbie

✖

Kaley Cuoco, the voice of the animated Harley Quinn, is squashing rumors of a feud with live-action Harley Quin star Margot Robbie. The rumors stem from a story in the tabloid The Star that an Australian outlet picked up. Cuoco laughed the rumors off at the time. She goes into more detail during a discussion with David Spade, her former 8 Simple Rules co-star, in Interview Magazine. "When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding," Cuoco says. "But I've never even met her. I love her. There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con. We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, okay?"

Harley Quinn producer Justin Halpern also debunked rumors of Robbie's interference with the show earlier this year. "Margot was interested in what we were doing and we had a couple of conversations with her, but it was mostly because she was curious because they were concurrently doing Birds of Prey," Halpern explained to GWW in February. "So we met with her, we pitched out a few episodes to her and our general arc and she was very thoughtful and kind and just listened and that was kind of it. It wasn't like she said no and then we went to Kaley, Margot just wanted to be informed.

"I remember in one meeting, Margot turned to Geoff Johns and was like 'Is this similar to what we're doing?' and Geoff was like 'Trust me, this is way, way different tonally than what you're doing,' and that was that. And I have to imagine he was right. I haven't seen [Birds of Prey], but I'm guessing it's not as overtly comedic as our show."

Both Robbie and Cuoco are continuing in their respective roles as the DC Comics character. Robbie will next play Harley in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, releasing in summer 2021. HBO Max recently announced that it had picked up the Harley Quinn animated season for its third season. Showrunner Patrick Schumacker spoke to ComicBook.com about the new season.

"We have to fill out the writing staff," he said. "Fortunately, quite a few of the writers that were with us for Seasons 1 and 2 are available still, possibly to their chagrin. But we are going to be looking for new voices for this season because we will have holes to fill, and new points of view that we will be looking for specifically moving forward. I think that's the immediate step is solidifying who our staff is going to be moving forward."