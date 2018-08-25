‘The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar Is “Still Trying to Process” the Show Ending

Earlier this week, CBS did the unthinkable and, out of the blue, announced that The Big Bang Theory would be ending after the upcoming Season 12. Not only were the fans shocked to hear the news, but the cast of the long-running series didn’t see the announcement coming either.

The news was certainly sudden, considering that the talks for another two season order had already begun, and the stars of Big Bang Theory are still a bit shaken by the whole situation. Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrappali on the series, says he hasn’t quite gotten used to the idea that it’s all coming to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s bittersweet obviously. I’m ready for the next phase of my life [after] 12 years, yet at the same time I’m sad to be saying goodbye to my family,” Nayyar told Entertainment Tonight. “It just happened yesterday so I’m still trying to process all of it.”

The actor went on to say that being on Big Bang Theory for the last 12 years has dramatically changed his life and his career, in more ways than one.

“I never knew that I would be in a position to change people’s lives,” Nayyar explained. “Like, 12 years ago, I was like, ‘Oh my god! I have a job!’ And now, [I’m] in a position where I’ve been able to change people’s lives for the better and make people laugh in a world that is so polarized.

“[Having the opportunity] to inspire kids to study science, to become astrophysicists and to help people who are sick, whose last wish was to come and spend time with the cast, those things are all the things that I’m going to hold onto really.”

By the end of Season 12, The Big Bang Theory will have run for a total of 279 episodes, eight more than Cheers. Though it’s sad that the series is coming to an end, Nayyar was quick to say that the final season will be the best yet.

“It’s going to be the greatest season we’re ever gonna do,” he promised. “Actually, the last taping is on my birthday so it’s going to be an interesting night.”

As for saying goodbye to the other members of the cast and crew, Nayyar said that they’ve all been supportive of one another since hearing the news.

“We’re family, we’ve spent a lot of time together, we were there when we found out together and we’re there to support each other, and that’s all there is to it really,’ he said. “That’s why we’ve survived for this long, because we love each other and we’re a family.”

Are you disappointed to see Big Bang Theory come to an end? Let us know in the comments below!

The final season of The Big Bang Theory is set to premiere on Monday, September 24 at 8 pm ET on CBS.