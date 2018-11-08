‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Suffers Hand Injury

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki has injured his hand, the star himself revealed to fans in a recent Instagram post.

Along with a pictures of his X-rays and hand splint, Galecki posted the following caption: “Not the worst day but could have been better. Thanks to those at Cedar-Sinai Medical. #youshouldseetheotherguy”

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The caption Galecki posted has some fans wondering about several things. First and foremost, people are wondering if there really is an “other guy” in this scenario. Galecki has had his own fair share of bad boy behavior scandals, so some kind of fight or scuffle wouldn’t be out of the question at all.

The next thing that many people are wondering is how production on The Big Bang Theory could be affected by the star’s injury. The Big Bang Theory is now into its final season, and Galecki already has a pretty full slate of projects ahead of him. He’ll co-executive produce the new comedy show Bait & Tackle alongside creator Linda Figueiredo (Stuck In the Middle), which is about “three adult sibling who must step up to run the family business – a small town bait & tackle show – when the family patriarch retires.” It’s expected to air in summer or fall 2019.

However, what fans of Galecki may like to hear is that the actor will also be making some cameo appearances on Roseanne spinoff The Conners. Galecki was made famous due to his role on the show as Darlene’s love interest David. In fact, Galecki credits Roseanne as the reason he’s been so prepared for his role as Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, though nothing could’ve prepared him for the show’s runaway success.

“My experience makes me a bit more schooled in rolling with those changes in front of the audience — it’s something I really like, and I think the cast finds it exciting,” he said. “But as far as the show working as a whole, I had no idea.”

“I think a lot of it has to do with chemistry, and I did feel that,” he continued. “I had a new excitement for the show when they hired Kaley [Cuoco-Sweeting] and Kunal [Nayyar] and Simon [Helberg] for the second pilot that we did. With everyone doing their thing at the table reading, it just made sense. And that’s not something that you can necessarily foresee or cast. It just happens or it doesn’t.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.