The Big Bang Theory Creator’s Other Hit Sitcom Headed To Netflix (& Fans Should Watch)

Fans of Chuck Lorre, the prolific creator behind the global phenomenon The Big Bang Theory, will soon have another one of his acclaimed sitcoms readily available for binge-watching, as Mom is set to make its debut on Netflix starting this July. The critically lauded series, which ran for eight seasons, offers a different yet equally compelling brand of comedy and drama compared to the nerdy antics of Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Its arrival on the streaming giant provides a perfect opportunity for those who missed its original run, or for longtime fans to revisit the Plunkett family and their supportive, if often dysfunctional, circle of friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mom centers on the tumultuous relationship between Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), a newly sober single mother trying to get her life back on track, and her estranged, also recovering alcoholic mother, Bonnie Plunkett (Allison Janney). The series explores the messy realities of addiction, relapse, sobriety, and the intergenerational trauma that often accompanies these struggles. Set primarily in Napa Valley, California, the narrative follows Christy as she navigates raising two children, working as a waitress, and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, all while dealing with Bonnie’s often selfish and exasperating behavior. Despite the heavy subject matter, Mom is consistently funny, deriving much of its humor from the sharp-witted banter between its characters and their often-absurd situations. The supporting cast is integral to the show’s success, featuring memorable performances from Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, and William Fichtner.

Running for a total of 170 episodes across its eight-season span from 2013 to 2021, Mom garnered significant critical acclaim throughout its tenure, particularly for its nuanced portrayal of addiction and recovery, a topic rarely explored with such depth and authenticity in a multi-camera sitcom format. The performances were consistently praised, with Janney receiving widespread recognition for her portrayal of Bonnie, earning two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and later two more for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series after a category change.

Chuck Lorre’s Long TV History

Image courtesy of CBS

Chuck Lorre’s career in television is extensive and remarkably successful, establishing him as one of the most prominent sitcom creators of the past few decades. Before Mom and even before the global sensation of The Big Bang Theory, Lorre had already made a significant mark on the television landscape. His journey includes early work on shows like Roseanne, but he truly began to build his sitcom empire with Grace Under Fire in the mid-1990s, followed by Cybill. He then co-created Dharma & Greg with Dottie Dartland, a popular show that explored culture clashes through an unlikely romance. However, it was Two and a Half Men, which premiered in 2003, that cemented Lorre’s status as a hitmaker, becoming a ratings juggernaut for CBS despite later controversies surrounding its original star, Charlie Sheen.

The premiere of The Big Bang Theory in 2007 marked another monumental success. The series, centered on a group of socially awkward but brilliant Caltech physicists and their street-smart neighbor, resonated with audiences worldwide, running for 12 seasons and spawning the equally successful prequel spin-off, Young Sheldon, which Lorre also co-created and executive produces. The Big Bang Theory became a cultural touchstone, celebrated for bringing nerd culture into the mainstream and for its memorable ensemble cast. Following these successes, Lorre continued to produce hit shows, including Mike & Molly, a romantic comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell. More recently, Lorre also ventured into single-camera comedy with the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, which earned Golden Globe Awards and demonstrated his versatility beyond the traditional multi-cam format.

Mom will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 1st.

Are you planning to watch or rewatch Mom on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!