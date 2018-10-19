TV Ratings: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Triumphs Over NFL on Thursday Night

While primetime NFL games usually take over the ratings, it was The Big Bang Theory that reigned supreme on Thursday night.

On a difficult night when two losing teams, the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals, participated in one of the NFL’s most lopsided games of the season, audiences chose to turn their attention to CBS, and the final season of The Big Bang Theory. The newest episode of the long-running sitcom saw 12 million viewers tune in live, earning a solid 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and becoming Thursday’s most-watched program. Unfortunately, while these numbers were great compared to the other programs on the night, they still represented a 12 percent slip for Big Bang.

CBS compounded on the success of Big Bang Theory with Young Sheldon (10.8 mil/1.7) and Mom (8.2 mil/1.3), both of which topped Thursday Night Football as well. Murphy Brown (6.5 mil/0.9) and SWAT (5.5 mil/0.7) however, couldn’t stand up against the game, each dipping slightly in their weekly ratings.

Over on The CW, the new episode of Supernatural was a steady performer, with 1.5 million viewers a 0.5 rating in the demographic.

NBC’s Thursday comedy slate had a decent night, with every show either holding steady numbers or rising from last week. Will & Grace (3.3 mil/0.9), I Feel Bad (2.3 mil/0.6), and Law & Order: SVU (4 mil/1.0) all slightly rose in their numbers, while Superstore (3.2 mil/0.8) and The Good Place (2.8 mil/0.8) were both steady.

On ABC, Station 19 (4.1 mil/0.8) dipped to series low numbers, as did How to Get Away With Murder (2.8 mil/0.7). The Peanuts’ Great Pumpkin special saw 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, while Toy Story of Terror earned 3.3 million and a 0.8 rating.

