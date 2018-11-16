‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ Crossover Announced

While The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon have shared a central character since the spinoffs inception last year, the two shows are set nearly 30 years apart from one another, keeping them from ever interacting. That will all change this winter with the franchise’s first major crossover.

On Wednesday, CBS revealed that a couple of the main actors from Young Sheldon, including star Iain Armitage, will be appearing on a December episode of The Big Bang Theory.

Armitage, who plays the young version of Jim Parsons‘ Sheldon Cooper, will make his way to the main series, alongside Lance Barber (Sheldon’s dad George) and Montana Jordan (older brother Georgie). It’s probably safe to assume that the characters will appear in some sort of flashback or vision, CBS didn’t offer any details surrounding their crossover, or the specific episode. At this point, all we know is that it will take place in December on The Big Bang Theory.

The idea of a crossover between the two shows has been tossed around in the past. Speaking at Deadline’s Emmy Contenders event back in April, Young Sheldon co-creator Steve Molaro mentioned the possibility of the two worlds colliding.

“There’s no reason why we can’t keep going back and forth in this weird time portal that has been created between the two shows,” he said.

The Big Bang Theory will end after the upcoming Season 12 finale, but Parsons will still work closely with Young Sheldon, where he serves as an executive producer. Earlier this week, the Big Bang star was asked by The Jakarta Post what he would most about working on the long-running sitcom.

“Seeing everybody,” Parsons admitted. “And as we get to the end – we have 17 more to do – I will be very sorry not to see everybody. I’ll particularly miss Simon Helberg; we spend a lot of time together, we go back and forth to our dressing rooms, we’ve talked for almost 12 years now. Six months down the road after we finished, I will be like, I haven’t talked to Simon in a deep way in a long time. And that will be hard.”

Are you excited to see The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon crossover? Let us know in the comments!