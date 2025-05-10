Big Mouth Debuts Trailer for Final Season: Watch

Play video

Big Mouth is coming to an end with Netflix later this month, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its eighth and final season with a new trailer. Big Mouth is not only one of the longest running animated originals for the streaming service, but it’s actually the currently longest running scripted series for Netflix overall too. It originally kicked off its run with a wild new take on puberty laden adolescence, and now its story is finally going to come to an end with some big plans in its final wave of episodes coming later this Spring.

Big Mouth Season 8 will be making its debut with Netflix later this month, and is getting fans ready for what’s to come with the first trailer showing off the new episodes. As fans might expect, there are not only new musical numbers coming in the new episodes but there are just as many wild and gross takes from many puberty expectations. It won’t be too long until all the episodes hit, so you can check out the trailer in the video above.

When Does Big Mouth Season 8 Come Out?

Big Mouth Season 8 will be hitting Netflix on May 23rd. This will serve as the final season of the series, and feature 10 half hour long episodes. Executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin and with animation produced at Titmouse, the voice cast from the previous seasons will be returning for their respective roles with Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph and more confirmed.

Along with the returning voices, the final season will also feature some major guest stars such as Cynthia Erivo, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, Whitmer Thomas, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, June Diane Raphael, Zach Woods, Craig Robinson and Jack McBrayer all teased.

What Will Big Mouth’s Final Season Be About?

As for what to expect from these final episodes, Netflix teases Big Mouth Season 8 as such, “Nothing brings out the hormones — or the heartbreak — quite like high school. These longtime friends are growing up, and it’s the ultimate happy ending.” It seems like these teenagers are finally leaving their young lives behind, and it means that the series can come to a proper ending after all this time. But it’s likely going to be quite a wild ride if anything from the previous seasons have proved. The animated series is not like anything else out there today, and there won’t be anything else like it when it ends either.

Big Mouth Season 8 might not be drawing as much attention from animation fans as seen in its earliest seasons, but it’s still a rather successful effort with Netflix. The franchise has since gone on to inspire not only a new spinoff series, but also is leading to Netflix working with this creative team on brand new efforts outside of this universe. Now that Big Mouth is coming to an end, it’s time to see where this creative team goes next with its wild takes on adolescence, sexual maturity and more.

