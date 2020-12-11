Black Panther Will Meet Howard the Duck in Marvel's What If...?

✖

We already knew that one of the stories that would be featured in Marvel's What If...? animated series was "What if T'Challa became Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord?" but the first official trailer for the series debuted even more footage from that particular question. Not only did the video, part of the ambitious Disney Investor Day event, show off a young T'Challa being abducted by Yondu and the Ravagers, but gave us a glimpse of other sequences including the return of The Collector, and, yes, Howard the Duck. One shot from the video not only revealed Howard will appear but that he and T'Challa will share the screen, with the former seemingly giving him a tour of "The Collection." Check out the screenshot below and see the trailer above!

Narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the all-seeing Watcher, Marvel's What If...? will feature the return of a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe actors reprising their roles. Since Kevin Feige confirmed tonight that actor Chadwick Boseman will NOT be recast for the upcoming Black Panther 2, the actor's appearance in the new animated series will seemingly mark his final appearance in the MCU. Other actors set to reprise their roles include Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and other returning Marvel stars. Watch the trailer below!

Feige has previously said that the series will touch on every single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivering new takes on what could have been for all 23 movies in the franchise. Each episode will take an element of the MCU and make one minor change, which will lead to drastically different stories from what played out on the big screen. Among those that will be explored in the first season include: "What if Peggy Carter had the Super Soldier Serum," "What if Iron Man fought on Sakaar?" and something to do with Marvel Zombies

The first season of What If...? is set to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2021. Kevin Feige previosuly confirmed that the first season will have ten episodes and that a second season with ten more episodes is already in the works. A window for season two has not been set. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

