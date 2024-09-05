Bluey: Fan-Favorite Character Officially Returning in New Short

Despite only showing up for the first time in Season 3, few side characters in Bluey have been as immediately loved by the show's fanbase as Unicorse. Okay, so Unicorse is not technically a "character," but the sentiment remains. The puppet/Bandit alter ego is an enormous fan-favorite after just two appearances in the series, bringing hordes of laughs every time as he pretends to upend the Heelers' status quo. Fortunately for all of the Unicorse fans out there, he's coming back to the screen very soon.

On Thursday, Disney announced that the next batch of Bluey Minisodes will arrive on October 7th, revealing the names and descriptions of all seven new Minisodes in the process. One of those Minisodes is titled "Phoney," and the description confirms that the short revolves around some Unicorse shenanigans.

In the new Minisode, which will be one to three minutes in length, the entire Heeler family is trying to unwind with some relaxing music, but Unicorse continues to change things up, essentially ruining their relaxation time.

"Phoney" will mark the third appearance by Unicorse in Bluey, following his two episodes in Season 3. He first appeared in "Unicorse," the seventh episode of the season, and returned in episode 29, "Puppets."

New Bluey Minisodes

Here's a full list of the new Bluey Minisodes, along with a brief synopsis: