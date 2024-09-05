New Bluey Minisodes Get First Look and Disney+ Release Date

We're just a month away from new Bluey hitting our TV screens. While the main Bluey series remains on hiatus, a spinoff of shorts known as Bluey Minisodes have been on a slow rollout throughout this year and next. The first batch of seven Minisodes arrived on Disney+ and Disney's linear channels over the summer. On Thursday, Disney announced that the next slate of Minisodes, which had previously been announces for a fall release, will debut on Disney+ October 7th.

Seven new Bluey Minisodes will all be added to the Disney+ lineup on the morning of October 7th. Over the course of the week, they will also be added to the rotation on Disney Channel, Disney Jr., and Disney Jr. On Demand.

In addition to this release date, Disney also unveiled the titles and descriptions of these new Bluey Minisodes, as well as short clip. That clip, which you can watch below, comes from the Minisode titled "Blocks."

Here's a full list of the new Bluey Minisodes, along with a brief synopsis:

"Tattoo Shop" – Dad visits the "tattoo shop" where the kids give him some ink. Dad wants skulls and snakes, so he can look tough. But when the time comes to look, it's not quite what Dad envisioned.

"Phoney" – After a big day everyone wants to sit back and listen to some relaxing music except Unicorse, who keeps getting "Phony" to change the tune.

"Blocks" – When it's time to go, Bluey and Bingo ask Nana to keep their tower from falling until they come back. Nana and Bob try to live in their smallish unit without knocking it over.

"Government" – Dad is using Bingo's back as a typewriter to type a letter to the government demanding they do something about his errant children.

"Drums" – Bingo is in the music shop with mum when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones.

"Browny Bear" – Someone keeps tapping people on the shoulder and then vanishing. it's very annoying! Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate.

"Whirlpool" – The kids make a whirlpool in the paddling pool and then jump into the swirling current."

This batch will take the total of Bluey Minisodes to 14. There is still one more batch of seven more Minisodes set to be released. A specific premiere date hasn't been announced yet, but Disney has already said the final Minisodes will arrive at some point in 2025.