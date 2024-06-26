Bluey Minisodes Trailer Released

Seven minisodes will air next month, with more to come over the course of 2024 and 2025.

Disney+ has released the official teaser for Bluey Minisodes, the seven short-form episodes of Bluey that will begin streaming on Wednesday, July 3 on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PT. After they do that, the shorts will start rolling out on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel throughout the week. Per the studio, the collection of one- to three-minute Bluey Minisodes is written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.

The series, produced by Australia's ABC, streams in the U.S. on Disney+. It has become a global phenomenon in recent years, marking one of the most universally beloved children's shows since Mister Rogers's Neighborhood went off the air.

You can see the trailer below.

There will be 20 Bluey Minisodes when all is said and done, but only a handful of them are arriving on Disney+ and Disney Jr. this July. The summer premiere will see seven episodes released, followed by another batch later this year, and a third batch in 2025. Here's the list of the seven Bluey Minisodes being released next month:

"Burger Dog"

"Bingo 3000"

"Muffin Unboxing"

"Letter"

"Hungry"

"Three Pigs"

"Animals"

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," series star Melanie Zanetti told ComicBook.com last year. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery, I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."

All seven episodes will arrive on Disney+ on July 3rd at 12:00 am PT. Disney Jr. and Disney Channel will air the first two Bluey Minisodes that same day, while rolling the others into the ongoing "Red, White and Bluey" marathon taking place over Fourth of July weekend.