Bluey Again Dominates Streaming Charts After Season 3 Finale

At this point, knowing that Bluey is the most popular show in the world isn't much of a surprise. It is interesting, however, to learn just how frequently and handedly Australia's iconic pup is dominating the competition. Even over a week after Bluey's third season concluded, the series was the most popular television show in all of streaming, earning more than a billion viewership minutes again, something that has become commonplace for the title.

According to the latest numbers from Nielsen, Bluey racked up nearly 1.2 billion minutes from April 29th to May 5th. Remember, the surprise final episode of Bluey Season 3 arrived on April 21st, more than a week before, and it carried a ton of momentum into May.

Additionally, Nielsen's report indicated that this is the fourth time that Bluey has been the number one title in streaming, but it is far from the only time the show has had massive success. Bluey has been on of the top 10 streaming programs every week for over a year, per Nielsen's metrics.

Since debuting in 2018, the Heeler family has become one of the most popular groups of characters on television, and Bluey has become a staple of households around the world.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mom, Chili, told ComicBook. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."