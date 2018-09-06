New ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Merch Includes an Exclusive Funko Pop Figure

Bob’s Burgers returns for a ninth season on September 30th, and Fox is kicking things off with an all new range of merch created in collaboration with charity-focused retailer BoxLunch.

An exclusive Louise Belcher Funko Pop figure ($12.90) and a Funko Pop Rides Espresso Trip Tina & Unicorn Summer Convention Exclusive figure (available now with 20 percent discount) lead off the BoxLunch lineup, followed by an assortment of fashions and accessories that include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Tina Butts Women’s Long Sleeve T-Shirt

• Bob’s Burgers Espresso T-Shirt

• Wonder Wharf Tote Bag

• Kuchi Kopi Pet Chew Toy

The BoxLunch Bob’s Burgers exclusive Louise Belcher Funko Pop will be available online right here and in stores starting on September 10th (generally, BoxLunch launches their exclusive Pop figures between 9:30 and 9:45 PST / 12:30 – 12:45 am EST). BoxLunch notes that the collaboration “supports Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month which brings attention to the reality of food insecurity in the United States and promotes ways for individuals to get involved in the movement to help end hunger.” Each purchase of the Louise Belcher Funko Pop will will help provide 10 meals to Feeding America.

In addition to the new Bob’s Burgers merch at BoxLunch, several other retailers will get in on the action. The official descriptions for the upcoming products are available below:

Jay Franco – Fans will dream cheeseburgers when Jay Franco releases a fun collection of “Bob’s Burgers” themed sheets, comforters and pillows. The line, found only at Target and Hot Topic, releases this month.

Habitat – Fans have the chance to take their skate skills up a level with Habitat’s line of series-inspired skateboards and apparel, available on Zumiez and Shop.Fox.com. Showcasing the series’ characters, these limited-edition items are must-haves for the ultimate “Bob’s Burgers” fans. The line also includes pro-model skateboards featuring illustrations of the Habitat crew interacting with Bob, Linda, Louise, Tina, Gene, Mr. Fischoedor, and Teddy.

USAopoly – The classic CLUE mystery game comes with a twist in this special “Bob’s Burgers” edition, custom illustrated by the show creators themselves! Minds are put to the test as players attempt to solve the crime of WHO killed “Ned Boddy” at Linda Belcher’s dinner party, WHAT weapon they left at the scene of the crime, and WHICH room of the Belcher apartment they did it in. (SRP: $39.95)

Kidrobot – To help kickstart the month-long celebration, Kidrobot has collaborated with Fox Consumer Products to create art toys, collectible figures, keychains, and pins. From the 7″ Kuchi Kopi Glow in the Dark Collectible Art Figure (SRP: $49.99) to the Equestranaut Bobcephala Bob Belcher Collectible Art Figure (SRP: $49.99) and the Badder Tina Belcher 7″ Collectible Art Figure (SRP: $49.99), this “Bob’s Burgers” collection has something for every fan. Keep an eye out for even more Kidrobot x Bob’s Burgers products coming in 2019!

Rizolli – The latest collaboration with Rizolli offers fans The Official Bob’s Burgers Sticker Book (SRP: $14.95), including 100 removable stickers, 16 pages of trivia, quotes and songs from the show, and The Official Bob’s Burgers Guided Journal (SRP: $17.95), a guided journal that gives a creative framework for fans to unleash their imaginations and write their own stories about burgers, butts or whatever else they like! And don’t forget Rizolli’s New York Times Best Selling book, The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers (SRP: $19.95),

Penguin Books – Including 21 all-new, hilarious stories inspired by the series, Bob’s Burgers Grand Re-Opening Mad Libs (SRP: $4.99) is a second serving of fun following the success of the first Bob’s Burgers Mad Libs.

Blue Apron – The fun continues with Blue Apron’s summer-long partnership, including the tastiest “Bob’s Burgers” creations from Chef Alvin Cailan. Fans can get to cookin’ the final recipe, “The Absentee Shallot Burger,” available via Blue Apron the week of September 17 and featured on the season nine premiere of “Bob’s Burgers” on FOX.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.