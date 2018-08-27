‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Come Together to Recreate an Iconic Photo

It has been years since Boy Meets World met the world, but audiences keep coming back to the sitcom. Cory Matthews is one of those TV legends who refuses to go away, and fans aren’t the only ones cannot get away from the guy.

As it turns out, the cast is down to enter Boy Meets World mode any day, and they proved it during their most recent reunion.

This weekend, Wizard World Chicago brought pop culture fans in to celebrate all things geek, and Boy Meets World stopped by. The show made a comeback by bringing its four main stars out, and it was there the group recreated an iconic photo from Boy Meets World‘s heyday.

“Now that’s a Boy Meets World reunion! 1st time the team is back together at a comic con,” Wizard World captioned the newly released photo.

As you can see above, the cast of Boy Meets World came together nearly two decades after the show went off air. Danielle Fisher, Ben Savage, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong posed for a reunion photo at the big comic con. The team decided to recreate a famous promo shot from Boy Meets World‘s earlier seasons, and fans can’t get over how natural the aged-up photo looks.

Honestly, it looks like the stars are just in-character at this point. If someone just photoshopped a more suburban background into the second photo, it would be hard for fans to tell the difference.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Boy Meets World stars have come together since the show ended; In fact, many of them reunited back when the show’s follow-up Girl Meets World was released. The show, which ended in 2017, focused on Cory and Topanga’s daughter Riley, but it also visited series alumni like Shawn Hunter, Eric Matthews, and more.

