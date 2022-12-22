Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial First Look Released

Breaking Bad is set to be in a Super Bowl commercial for next year's big game. Frito-Lay has enlisted Bryan Cranston's iconic character for a PopCorners ad during Super Bowl LVII. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at him in all the hazmat-suited glory. It feels like Walt probably won't be alone in the nod to AMC's massively popular series. If you're going to go get Cranston, you would expect Aaron Paul to be along for the ride too. (Honestly, if they're not going to say the "we're cooking" bits to each other, then what's the point really?) Wit the love affair with Saul Goodman among prestige TV fans, don't be surprised if they managed to snag Bob Odenkirk for a second either. This small tease doesn't give us a ton to go on. But, it's clear that there will be some fun to be had in February. Check out the image for yourself down below!

"We are excited to revive one of the most famous television shows of all time to tell the PopCorners' story for the first time at the Super Bowl... and we can't wait to see fans' reactions to who and what's coming," a statement from Frito-Lay VP of marketing Rhasheda Boyd read.

First look at the 'BREAKING BAD' Super Bowl LVII PopCorners commerical. pic.twitter.com/06BXYpwgUD — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) December 22, 2022

Is There Any Chance of a Breaking Bad Reunion?

Paul spoke to THR about his appearance in Better Caul Saul. Of course, that show had its own massive following. But, seeing familiar elements got a lot of the fanbase wondering about a trip back sometime in the future. The actor basically closed the door on that, but people are known to change their mind in this business.

"It's kinda like reconnecting with a very familiar friend. You can be away from that friend for some time, but when you are back in each other's company, it's like no time has passed," Paul explained after cameoing near the end of the show. "We all know our characters so well having played them for years, so it felt good. I love Pinkman. He will always have a special place inside of me, but I can confidently say that [Better Call Saul] was the last time we're going to see Pinkman. So it was a nice farewell"

He added, "It was such a fun ride. When we were finishing up Breaking Bad, Michael Slovis, our incredible DP, gave us all this really beautiful wrap gift and a note with a Dr. Suess quote that said, 'Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened.' So I'm holding on to that."

