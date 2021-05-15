Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Set to Debut After Summer Olympics

✖

The Tokyo Olympics is still supposed to be coming this summer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s final season will debut after they lower the curtain on the festivities. It’s no secret that NBC has a lot riding on that sporting event. The lead-in from any Olympics is massive, and that goes for both the Winter Edition and the Summer. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been a big hit with audiences on any channel it’s been featured on. (Streaming services would have to be included in this statement too.) But, for fans of the show, the big send-off begins this summer as the world watched these wildly talented athletes compete for their countries. Check out what the network had to say about the final season’s run down below:

Susan Rovner is the chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. She had nothing but strict praise for the Andy Samberg comedy as the run continues onward in some comments to Deadline.

“It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience.”

Series star Terry Crews told Access Hollywood about the ways the show would be switching it up for the final season.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year," Terry Crews previously explained, "We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

"I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," Executive producer Dan Goor said when the announcement came down. "Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

