Bruce Campbell to Host New ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not!’ Show

Bruce Campbell said goodbye to his beloved Ash J. Williams from the Evil Dead series last year, but the actor isn’t staying away from your TV for long, as he has been announced as the host of the all-new Ripley’s Believe It or Not! series coming to the Travel Channel. Check out the trailer for the new series below before it debuts later this year.

It’s official! @GroovyBruce will be the host of the all-new Ripley’s Believe It or Not! show coming to @travelchannel in 2019! pic.twitter.com/kXRIZQu9ng — Believe It or Not! (@Ripleys) January 1, 2019

As evidenced by the trailer above, the series will keep in line with the franchise and explore the world of all things weird and unexplained. Whether it be someone who can drill into their nasal cavity with seemingly no ramifications or the discovery of bizarre artifacts, the series aims to cover it all.

Following the announcement of Campbell’s new gig, he chimed in with the exact response we’d expect from the hilarious actor.

Campbell accepted the challenge of the show’s title, admitting, “I believe you!”

The actor’s breakout project was The Evil Dead in 1981 and, in the decades since, has had no problem embracing the weirder corners of pop culture. From battling monstrous Deadites to bounty hunting in the wild west, Campbell has left no stone unturned in the world of nerdy narratives. Campbell also had brief appearances in Sam Raimi’s three Spider-Man films, though we shouldn’t expect to see him return to the world of superheroes anytime soon.

“Big blockbuster movies, whenever I see an actor get cast in one of those, I wince, because I go, ‘Oh, that poor son of a bitch is going to be in that suit for 10 years,’” Campbell shared with ComicBook.com last year. “If shooting schedule’s seven months of shooting, you get your one month in the Bahamas, and then you’re promoting for three months, then you go right back to the next sequel, back in that same f-cking suit.’”

Another deterrent for Campbell entering the superhero world is that the heroes aren’t as complex as he would like. While the heroes do have flaws, they are still inherently driven to do good in the world.

“My only beef with superheroes is that they’re not flawed enough,” Campbell detailed. “Oh, Superman’s got Kryptonite. Well, what the hell’s Kryptonite? I don’t know what that means. Give me Ash, the guy could be, he’s a gas station attendant, you know? The guy’s Mr. Nobody.”

Stay tuned for details on the all-new Ripley’s Believe It or Not! series.

