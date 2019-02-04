Super Bowl 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Gets Surprise Ad with Bud Light

Bud Light made a big pop-culture splash in 2018 with its “Dilly Dilly” ad campaign, including a popular ad that aired during the 2018 Super Bowl. Those ads transported us back to a Medieval kingdom, in which the surest sign of adoration and praise of the monarchy was (you guessed it) the offering of Bud Light. It was all in good fun at first (and fit perfectly with the “Philly, Philly” Eagles Super Bowl win) – but like so many advertising catchphrases, it quickly wore out its welcome in the pop-culture zeitgiest

Well, Bud Light teased a return to the “Dilly Dilly” world with its new 2019 Super Bowl ad – but there was a big twist that no one saw coming! Bud Light officially killed its “Dilly Dilly” campaign in this new ad – with a little help from Game of Thrones!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out that awesome twist in the video above!

The longer version of the ad (posted above) is even more hilarious, taking its time to really build up the Medieval world that the original ads were built on. All seems normal as “The Bud Light” (aka “Bud Light Knight”) takes to the field for an epic jousting match. Bud Light drops some nice one-liners like “Hold my beer,” and “Let’s tap that keg,” before we get an actual jousting action sequence, with the Bud Light getting knocked off his horse.

…That’s where things take a serious turn.

As the Bud Light Knight is lying on the ground, he’s approached by none other than Game of Thrones monstrous knight, The Mountain, in his resurrected role as Cersei’s undead “champion” and personal guard. The Mountain recreates his most horrific scene in GoT: when he drove his thumbs into the eyes of Oberyn Martell, and crushed the man’s skull in front of a stadium of onlookers. This being a broadcast TV ad, the Bud Light version doesn’t show all the blood and gore (obviously) – but it’s almost (funnier? More horrifying?) to see all the horrified expressions from the members of the “Dilly Dilly” court , as The Mountain crunches the Bud Light Knight’s skull in his helmet, like it was a can of beer.

The Mountain’s reign of terror is quickly (and literally) eclipsed, as Daenerys Targaryen’s most fearsome Dragon, Drogon, flies in to erase the entire “Dilly Dilly” movement from the world, with some cleansing fire. In the end, we discover that Bud Light is in fact one of the main sponsors for the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, which will arguably be bigger than the Super Bowl, when it airs this spring.