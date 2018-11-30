‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, ‘Angel’, And ‘Firefly’ Are Now Streaming On Facebook

If you happen to be a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, or Firefly and have a Facebook account, you can now binge those shows directly on the service.

It’s all part of Facebook’s premium video section Facebook Watch, and starting today you can binge the Joss Whedon classics Buffy the Vampire Slayer, its spin-off Angel, and Firefly. The new additions will each get official Watch Parties on Friday, and the shows are a part of Facebook looking to cater to the 30-year-olds demographic (via CNBC).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our focus with Facebook Watch is on content and experiences that help people connect, ignite conversation and build community,” Facebook vice president of video Fidji Simo said in a blog post. “We think there is a range of content that can do this, and are excited to bring iconic pop culture favorites like these series for their avid fan communities to experience them in new ways, and for new fans to discover these awesome 90s classics.”

Facebook Watch debuted last year but hasn’t really taken hold as the company expected. Getting shows that have a built-in audience should only help grow that base, and we’ll see if this is the first of other acquisitions.

Buffy and Angel are already available on other streaming services like Hulu, but if you don’t have a subscription with them this is not a bad alternative.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will soon be getting a reimagining thanks to BOOM! Studios, where fans will get to meet the whole crew and we’re guessing Angel down the line in a new take on the fan favorite franchise. You can check out the synopsis for the series below.

“This is the Buffy Summers you know, who wants what every average teenager wants: friends at her new school, decent grades, and to escape her imposed destiny as the next in a long line of vampire slayers tasked with defeating the forces of evil. But the Slayer’s world looks a lot more like the one outside your window, as this new series brings her into a new era with new challenges, new friends…and a few enemies you might already recognize. The more things change, the more they stay the same, as the Gang – Giles, Willow, Xander, Cordelia and more – faces brand new Big Bads, and a threat lurking beneath the perfectly manicured exterior of Sunnydale High, confirming what every teenager has always known: high school truly is hell.

WELCOME BACK TO THE HELLMOUTH, FOR THE FIRST TIME!”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer hits comic stores on January 9th.