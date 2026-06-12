Jem and the Holograms Delivers Electrifying Cold Slither Crossover, Watch The Music Video (Exclusive)

Jem and the Holograms was just as renowned for its incredibly catchy songs as it was for its thrilling adventures, and that magical combination has continued to resonate in the years since the original series went off the air. Now the all-star group has teamed up with the legendary rock band Cold Slither for an infectious reimagining of the Jem theme song, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new music video right here.

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The Jem and the Holograms theme song is already a standout tune, but Cold Slither has given it an electrifying update that will be stuck in your head for days. As you can see in the music video, Cold Slither also performs on stage with Jem and the Holograms, but we also get live footage of the band performing the new track throughout the video. You can listen to the song right here, and you can check out the video below.

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Who Is Cold Slither?

If you were a fan of the original animated G.I. Joe series, you probably remember an episode titled Cold Slither. That episode was based around Cobra’s idea to form a band of undercover operatives masquerading as a group called Cold Slither, and the group consisted of Zartan, Ripper, Torch, and Buzzer.

The music they recorded was full of subliminal messages, and those messages would then get people who heard them to head to the Cold Slither concert. That would then fill Cobra’s pockets with money and give them the ability to ransom people off if they so chose. The plan actually worked too, as even several Joes like Shipwreck, Footloose, and Breaker end up heading to the concert.

While the Joes foil Cobra’s plans, the band lives on in the real world. For the G.I. Joe 40th anniversary, Hasbro teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music to create a real Cold Slither band, which included Gus Ríos (Zartan), Matt Harvey (Ripper), Ross Sewage (Torch), and Andy Selway (Buzzer). The band has continued to play together in the time since, and even performed at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Now they’re back with Jim and the Holograms, and we can’t wait to see the crossovers they take on next.

Jem and the Holograms Has Experienced a Resurgence (And More Is On The Way)

Image courtesy of Hasbro

Over the past year, the Jem and the Holograms franchise has made a welcome comeback in a variety of ways, and there are even more plans in development. BOOM! Studios recently brought back the Jem and the Holograms classic comics, and a new series is expected to launch sometime this year. There’s also a brand new toyline from The Loyal Subjects that features Jem, Jerrica, and Synergy.

The other big news is that a recent report has revealed a reboot of the franchise is happening at Prime Video, and the project involves Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films. This is the same team that adapted Prime Video’s incredibly successful Fallout live-action series, so there is big potential for Jem to become a hit once again on the small screen.

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