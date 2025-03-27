First Details of Buffy Reboot Revealed (Including the New Slayer)

Hulu’s upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival has revealed its first major character details, with TV Line exclusively reporting that the new Slayer will be a cerebral 16-year-old currently named Nova, though this appears to be a placeholder. This intellectual protagonist is described as “very smart and a bit of a loner” who “skews more Willow than Buffy,” suggesting a significant departure from Sarah Michelle Gellar’s original vampire-hunting cheerleader. The report confirms that Gellar will return primarily as a recurring guest star rather than the lead, with the series focusing on “the next chapter in the Buffyverse.” Nova won’t be fighting alone, as the report also reveals details about her support group — effectively this generation’s Scoobies — which includes Hugo, an out-and-proud nerd from a wealthy background, and Gracie, a young vampire expert who idolizes Gellar’s Buffy. Casting is currently underway for all three roles as the Buffy revival inches closer to receiving an official pilot order from the streaming service.

The revival continues to assemble an impressive creative team behind the scenes, with Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, Eternals) attached to direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer. Writing duo Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, known for their work on critically acclaimed series like Poker Face, are set to pen the scripts and serve as showrunners. Gellar’s involvement extends beyond her on-screen role, as she’s also joined the project as an executive producer alongside original series producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui, and Dolly Parton through Sandollar Entertainment. In a recent Instagram post addressing fans, Gellar emphasized her commitment to honoring the original series’ legacy: “I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right… This will be for you.”

The production appears to be moving forward at an accelerated pace, with Gellar recently revealing that offices have already been established and “things are progressing probably faster” than she had anticipated. Despite this momentum, she cautioned fans to remain patient, emphasizing the care being taken with the revival: “To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us, because this isn’t something that [will just happen].” Gellar also expressed her admiration for the creative team, stating, “I pinch myself every day when I get into these rooms, and I’m looking at Gail Berman, the Zuckermans, and Chloé Zhao — it’s an incredible group.”

Everything We Know So Far About the Buffy Revival

Image courtesy of Hulu

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival represents the first successful attempt to continue the supernatural series since its conclusion in 2003, with several previous efforts failing to materialize. This current iteration distinguishes itself through Gellar’s active participation, a crucial element missing from earlier attempted reboots. Multiple original cast members have expressed enthusiasm about potentially returning to the Buffyverse alongside Gellar.

Seth Green, who portrayed werewolf musician Oz, recently said, “I love that character, and if there was more story to tell, I’d be there to tell it.” Green specifically cited Gellar’s involvement as a reassuring factor, adding, “The upside of having Sarah involved so intimately with that revival is that she’s incredibly protective, not just with the quality of the work but the way people feel about it.” Similarly, James Marsters, who played vampire Spike, commented during an Instagram livestream that he was “very excited that we’re gonna learn more about the journey of Buffy Summers and how she saves the world because I think the world needs her.” Charisma Carpenter, who portrayed Cordelia Chase, also expressed hope for a return during a panel at Indiana Comic Con, stating, “I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved, to begin with.”

Hulu has not yet announced a timeline for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival’s production or release. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains available to stream on Hulu.

