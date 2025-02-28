Another Original Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Confirms They’re Open to Return (And We Can’t Wait)

Seth Green has become the latest Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum to express interest in returning for Hulu’s planned revival series. During a recent interview with ComicBook about the upcoming anniversary special of Robot Chicken, Green confirmed his willingness to reprise his role as Daniel “Oz” Osbourne, the laconic werewolf musician who became a fan-favorite character during the show’s early seasons. Green’s excitement adds to the growing momentum behind the revival, which already has Sarah Michelle Gellar attached to return as Buffy Summers alongside a new Slayer protagonist. The project, which will be directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao with scripts from writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, represents the first successful attempt to continue the supernatural series since its conclusion in 2003, with several previous revival efforts having failed to materialize.

“I love that character, and if there was more story to tell, I’d be there to tell it,” Green told us during the interview. The actor expressed particular confidence in Gellar’s involvement with the project, adding, “The upside of having Sarah [Michelle Gellar] involved so intimately with that revival is that she’s incredibly protective, not just with the quality of the work but the way people feel about it.” Green’s comments highlight the depth of connection many original cast members still feel toward the series that launched their careers, while simultaneously suggesting strong faith in Gellar’s creative oversight of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival.

Green’s character Oz first appeared in the show’s second season as a recurring love interest for Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), before being promoted to series regular in season four. His unexpected departure midway through the fourth season, following his struggle to control his werewolf nature, left many fans feeling his character arc remained unfinished despite a brief return later that season and in the Angel spinoff. Throughout his time on the series, Oz became known for his minimalist dialogue and deadpan delivery, providing both comic relief and emotional depth to the core “Scooby Gang” that supported Buffy in her supernatural battles.

The Buffy Revival Continues to Draw Support From the Original Cast

The potential return of Seth Green represents another significant step forward for the Buffy revival, which has been gaining considerable traction in recent months. Green joins fellow original cast member James Marsters, who portrayed vampire Spike, in expressing enthusiasm for the project. During a recent Instagram livestream, Marsters commented that while he couldn’t share specific details, he was “very excited that we’re gonna learn more about the journey of Buffy Summers and how she saves the world because I think the world needs her.” These endorsements from key original cast members serve to legitimize the revival in the eyes of longtime fans who might otherwise view the new series with skepticism.

What distinguishes this revival attempt from previous failed efforts is the direct involvement of Gellar herself, who has signed on not just to reprise her iconic role but also to serve as an executive producer. This level of creative control from the original series lead has clearly inspired confidence among her former castmates. Green’s comments specifically highlight Gellar’s protective stance toward both the emotional investment of the fanbase, suggesting a revival that will honor the original’s legacy rather than simply exploit its brand recognition.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired from 1997 to 2003, fundamentally transformed television storytelling through its innovative blend of horror, comedy, and profoundly resonant character development. Created by Joss Whedon, the series used supernatural elements as metaphors for real-world teenage and young adult struggles, an approach that has influenced countless shows in the decades since. With Zhao directing the pilot and the Zuckerman sisters writing the scripts, working alongside original producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui, and Dolly Parton, the project balances honoring its roots and exploring new territory.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains available to stream on Hulu. All seasons of Robot Chicken are now streaming on Max, and an anniversary special is coming this summer.

