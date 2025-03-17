Charisma Carpenter Wants Cordelia to Return for Buffy Reboot On One Condition

Charisma Carpenter has expressed interest in reprising her role as Cordelia Chase for Hulu’s upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival, but with a specific condition attached to her potential return. During a panel at Indiana Comic Con, the actress revealed she would want her involvement to be more substantial than a mere cameo appearance if she were to step back into the shoes of the iconic character she portrayed throughout the original series and its spinoff, Angel. Carpenter’s comments add her name to the growing list of original cast members expressing enthusiasm for the revival project, which already has Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed to return as Buffy Summers. The revival, which is currently in the pilot stage at Hulu, represents the first successful attempt to continue the supernatural series since its conclusion in 2003, with Oscar winner Chloé Zhao set to direct and the Zuckerman sisters handling writing duties.

“I hope so,” Carpenter said when asked if she would return for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival. “From what I understand, there isn’t even a pilot at the moment, so I hope — if I am involved — I hope so in some fashion, it’s more in a substantive way. That would be my dream.” Carpenter went on to praise the revival team. “I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct — Oscar winner and, in general, badass [Laughs] — and then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers and then obviously Sarah backing it and I hope to be part of it.”

The potential return of Cordelia Chase presents a unique opportunity to revisit one of the Buffyverse’s most transformative character arcs. Carpenter’s character underwent remarkable development across both series, evolving from Sunnydale High’s self-absorbed queen bee to a compassionate champion with prophetic visions who sacrificed herself multiple times for the greater good. Her journey was cut short in controversial fashion during Angel‘s fourth season, with many fans and critics arguing that her character deserved a more dignified conclusion than the possession storyline that ultimately led to her departure from the series.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Continues to Gather Momentum

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Television

Carpenter joins fellow Buffy the Vampire Slayer alumni Seth Green and James Marsters in expressing interest in returning to the supernatural universe that launched their careers. Green, who portrayed werewolf musician Oz, recently said would be open to revisiting the character, stating, “I love that character, and if there was more story to tell, I’d be there to tell it.” Similarly, Marsters, who played vampire Spike, expressed excitement about the project during an Instagram livestream, commenting that he was “very excited that we’re gonna learn more about the journey of Buffy Summers and how she saves the world because I think the world needs her.” This growing chorus of support from original cast members has strengthened fan anticipation for the revival, suggesting the potential for multiple familiar faces to join Gellar when the series eventually materializes.

What distinguishes this revival attempt from previous false starts is Gellar’s active participation, with the actress signing on as both star and executive producer after years of expressing reluctance about returning to the role. In February, Gellar addressed fans directly on Instagram, explaining her change of heart: “I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right.” Her involvement has clearly inspired confidence among her former castmates, with Carpenter specifically citing “Sarah backing it” as a positive sign for the project’s quality and authenticity.

Hulu has not yet announced a timeline for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival’s production or release. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains available to stream on Hulu.

