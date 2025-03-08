10 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Characters We Need to See in the Hulu Reboot

The Buffyverse is expanding with Hulu’s recently announced Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival. Unlike previous revival attempts that never materialized, this project carries significant weight with Sarah Michelle Gellar returning not just as the iconic Slayer but also stepping into an executive producer role. The series appears to be taking a fresh approach by introducing a new Slayer protagonist while continuing Buffy’s journey, suggesting a thoughtful expansion of the universe rather than a complete reboot. With Oscar winner Chloé Zhao directing the pilot and writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman crafting the narrative alongside original producers, the revival promises to honor the groundbreaking legacy of a series that revolutionized television storytelling through its blend of horror, comedy, and profound character development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer transformed television through its innovative approach to genre storytelling, using supernatural elements as metaphors for real-world struggles while building a rich cast of characters whose journeys resonated deeply with viewers. As the Hulu revival prepares to build upon this foundation, certain characters stand out as essential returns — figures whose unfinished arcs, significant relationships with Buffy, or narrative potential could enrich this new chapter. Tragically, Michelle Trachtenberg passed away back in February, whose Dawn Summers was one of the characters we were most excited to catch up with. Even without an on-screen appearance, we hope Dawn is honored in the upcoming revival in some capacity, if only to serve as a tribute to Trachtenberg’s compelling work in the original series.

The presence of the following characters would provide crucial continuity and emotional resonance for longtime fans while introducing these beloved figures to a new generation. Here’s our pick for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer characters we want to see in the revival.

Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan)

Image courtesy of Hulu

Alyson Hannigan portrayed Buffy’s best friend Willow Rosenberg throughout the show’s seven-season run. Beginning as a shy computer whiz, Willow developed into one of the most powerful witches in the Buffyverse. Her character journey included significant relationships with werewolf Oz (Seth Green) and fellow witch Tara Maclay (Amber Benson), exploration of her sexuality, and battling with the addictive and dangerous aspects of magic use. By the series finale, Hannigan’s character performed a spell that forever changed the Slayer legacy by activating all potential Slayers worldwide. As one of the few people who truly understood both Buffy’s personal struggles and supernatural responsibilities, Willow’s return would provide essential emotional continuity to the revival.

Rupert Giles (Anthony Head)

Image courtesy of Hulu

Anthony Head brought wisdom and depth to Rupert Giles, Buffy’s Watcher and father figure. Initially introduced as a proper British librarian with encyclopedic knowledge of the supernatural, Giles revealed surprising complexity through flashbacks to his rebellious “Ripper” past. Throughout the series, Head portrayed Giles’s evolution from traditional Watcher to someone willing to break Council rules to support Buffy’s unconventional methods. His relationship with Buffy was tested during his controversial departure in Season 6, when he left Sunnydale believing Buffy needed to stand on her own. As the character with the most comprehensive understanding of Slayer history and supernatural threats, Giles would provide valuable context about how the supernatural world has evolved since the original series.

Faith Lehane (Eliza Dushku)

Image courtesy of Hulu

Eliza Dushku portrayed Faith Lehane, the rebellious “other Slayer” who provided a fascinating counterpoint to Buffy’s more reluctant heroism. Introduced in Season 3 after the death of Kendra (Bianca Lawson), Faith initially fought alongside Buffy before turning to the dark side, aligning with Mayor Richard Wilkins (Harry Groener) and committing murder. Dushku brilliantly portrayed Faith’s subsequent journey through villainy, imprisonment, and eventual redemption that continued into the spinoff series Angel. Her complicated relationship with Buffy—shifting between rivalry, hatred, and hard-earned respect—created some of the series’ most compelling dynamics. As another veteran Slayer with a unique perspective on power, Faith’s return would create immediate dramatic potential while exploring how her character has evolved over the decades.

Spike (James Marsters)

Image courtesy of Hulu

James Marsters transformed Spike from what was intended to be a temporary villain into one of the series’ most beloved characters. Initially introduced as a charismatic vampire antagonist alongside his paramour Drusilla (Juliet Landau), Spike eventually became a complex antihero following his capture by a government organization called The Initiative, which implanted a chip in his brain preventing him from harming humans. Marsters’ journey as Spike had him falling in love with Buffy, seeking his soul, and ultimately sacrificing himself to save the world. Though apparently killed in the series finale, Spike was mysteriously resurrected in the final season of Angel, leaving his ultimate fate unresolved. Recently, Marsters expressed enthusiasm for Buffy’s return, stating, “I think the world needs her,” suggesting potential openness to revisiting his iconic role.

Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon)

Image courtesy of Hulu

Nicholas Brendon appeared in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Xander Harris, the loyal friend who provided the crucial everyman perspective within the Scooby Gang. Without supernatural powers, Xander contributed through unwavering courage, practical thinking, and moral clarity in crisis situations. Brendon skillfully balanced Xander’s trademark humor with growing emotional maturity, including his relationships with vengeance demon Anya Jenkins (Emma Caulfield) and brief romance with Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter). Despite significant traumas, including losing an eye in the final season, Xander remained the group’s heart. His friendship with Buffy and Willow formed the emotional core of the original series, making him essential to maintaining continuity between past and present in a revival.

Anya Jenkins (Emma Caulfield)

Image courtesy of Hulu

Emma Caulfield created one of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s most memorable characters in Anya Jenkins, a thousand-year-old vengeance demon transformed into a human. Originally intended as a brief character, Anya’s unique combination of ancient perspective and childlike discovery of human emotions proved so compelling that she became a series regular. Caulfield delivered Anya’s tactless observations about humanity and capitalism while developing deeper connections with the Scooby Gang, particularly through her relationship with Xander. Her journey from demon to human to hero culminated in a heroic death in the series finale, though the supernatural nature of the Buffyverse means death isn’t necessarily permanent. Anya’s distinctive voice and perspective on humanity would maintain the show’s tradition of examining human nature through supernatural lenses.

Angel (David Boreanaz)

Image courtesy of Hulu

David Boreanaz’s Angel is a vampire cursed with a soul who became Buffy’s first great love. Their star-crossed relationship drove much of the early series’ emotional drama, particularly the tragic twist in Season 2 when Angel lost his soul and reverted to his evil persona Angelus after experiencing “perfect happiness” with Buffy. Boreanaz continued exploring the character’s redemption journey in the successful spinoff Angel, which ran for five seasons. Though Angel and Buffy ultimately went separate ways, with Angel leaving Sunnydale so Buffy could have a normal life, their connection remained profound. Angel’s return would address one of the series’ most enduring unresolved questions: what ultimately happened between these iconic characters after their respective shows ended?

Andrew Wells (Tom Lenk)

Image courtesy of Hulu

Tom Lenk brought unexpected depth and humor to Andrew Wells, who began as part of a bumbling villain trio alongside Warren Mears (Adam Busch) and Jonathan Levinson (Danny Strong) in Season 6. Initially portrayed as a cowardly follower, Andrew evolved into a surprisingly sympathetic character seeking redemption after Warren’s death and Jonathan’s murder. Lenk perfectly captured Andrew’s pop culture obsessions and narrative self-importance, providing comic relief during the series’ darkest season while gradually earning his place within the extended Scooby Gang. By the series’ conclusion, Andrew had begun training with Giles and recording the Slayers’ adventures, suggesting untapped potential that a revival could explore while maintaining the original show’s balance of humor amidst apocalyptic stakes.

Illyria (Amy Acker)

Image courtesy of Hulu

Though introduced late in the Buffyverse through Angel‘s final season, Amy Acker created an unforgettable character in Illyria, an ancient demon god resurrected in the body of beloved character Winifred “Fred” Burkle. Acker’s remarkable performance distinguished between Fred’s warm humanity and Illyria’s cold alienation while exploring the fascinating evolution of a primordial entity forced to adapt to a world where her kind no longer ruled. Despite limited screen time, Illyria’s struggle to understand humanity from an outsider’s perspective and her gradual development of connections to Wesley Wyndam-Pryce (Alexis Denisof) and other characters created compelling philosophical exploration. As one of the most powerful entities in the Buffyverse, Illyria represents the mythology at its most cosmically ambitious and would provide a unique perspective spanning millennia of supernatural history.

What characters from the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer would you most like to see return in the Hulu revival? Share your thoughts in the comments below!